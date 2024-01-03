Cyclist threatened with legal action for posting video of close pass by driver in company-branded van

When one London-based cyclist caught a close pass on camera and sent the footage to the company whose branding was covering the driver responsible's vehicle, he expected an apology and perhaps "some form of disciplinary action". Instead, he was threatened with legal action for using the company's trademark without permission.
The road.cc reader who told us about the incident initially uploaded the video to their YouTube channel (Chapona Bicyclette) and forwarded a copy to Cornices Centre, the company whose van driver close passed him on Chelsea Embankment in November.
But, rather than an apology and "some form of disciplinary action against their driver", the road.cc reader instead received a lengthy email from a company director claiming that "unauthorised use" of their 'CORNICES CENTRE®' trademark was "confusing our customers, negatively impacting our brand reputation, and potentially harming our sales and the exclusivity of our trademark", something the company wanted addressed with prompt removal of its name from the "video content and descriptions".
If unaddressed or refused, the email seen by road.cc continued, the company said it would be "prepared to take legal action if necessary" and would "seek legal redress and claim any related expenses, including lost sales".
It also argued company advertisement on vehicles does "not imply our responsibility for incidents involving those mediums" and accused the road.cc reader of damaging their "reputation by misleading the public in your videos by focusing on our company rather than the drivers featured".
"The company could have quite easily apologised and confirmed some form of disciplinary action against their driver," the road.cc reader explained. "But instead decided to threaten me with legal action for using their trademark without permission.
"This gives me the impression that they didn't think their driver did anything wrong. Despite the video showing the van passing me within easy reach. Whilst they were concerned about brand damage of a YouTube video with 400 views at the time, it's now had 40,000 views in the past 24 hours, since word of the 'trademark infringement' got out. One might allege this has backfired.
"I'm considering legal action against Cornices Centre now, with proceeds going to a cycling charity. I don't want their money, but I would like an apology, both for the diabolical driving and their unfounded legal threats.
"I've also spoken to other regular YouTubers about this, where they've also been threatened with legal action from various brand owners. Many took down their videos entirely, thinking they were in the wrong, and they were genuinely fearful of these unfounded legal threats."
road.cc contacted Cornices Centre for comment but did not receive a reply.
The footage and subsequent email from the company has also been the subject of a video by barrister Daniel ShenSmith on his BlackBeltBarrister YouTube channel, in which he suggests, while stressing the video is not legal advice and for educational purposes only, that "infringing use is when you are using someone else's trademark to market goods or services" and highlights Section 10 of the Trade Marks Act 1994 which defines infringement.
"The point is, it must be used in the course of business to market goods or services," BlackBeltBarrister continued. "Unless Chapona Bicyclette is somehow marketing goods or services using this company's name, then he is not going to be infringing the trademark by the definition in the Trade Marks Act."
The barrister also points out to his viewers, 42,000 of whom have watched the video since its upload on 1 January, that the email from the Cornices Centre director explains that "the company is the owner of a registered trademark" and "whilst they are quite correct to say that the YouTube video does incorporate the trademark in video titles and descriptions, they say it is improperly used, which is not really the case because he's not, in so far as I can see, marketing any goods or services".
Hmmm...
(with thanks to Baroudeur below).
By definition the purpose of a trademark of to identify a business or goods/services.
Clearly it's use in the video is too identify the company... Literally the entire purpose that trademarks are protected for...
There were a few comments about how the cyclist should have moved back left and was asking for trouble or looking for clicks.
I did check this again and he just held a line to where it narrowed which wasn't very far ahead, so what he did seemed reasonable.
The 20 sign does light up as the van approaches it and the cyclist is only a few seconds behind.
Also, as BBB pointed out, the entry or start to the (badly labelled) cycle lane was after a white diagonal lined box - which is a notice for all road users not to be entered unles safe and necessary, so the cyclist took up an appropriate position and stayed there.
I would also point out that the lane dividing line is extremely thin from the camera angle, so it makes the very short lane look line a parking space/ loading bay. And many parking spaces that encroach the road space will use the exact same diagonal lined box to direct and warn traffic.
I was thinking the other day about how utterly redundant the term "Kafkaesque" has become. A world that is senseless, disorienting, and characterized by menacing complexity isn't remakable anymore. It just describes an ordinary Wednesday.
Not sure if its been mentioned yet...
But given most cyclists with an open road (yes, even in central London) can easily push or exceed 20mph... was the driver speeding?
At 30 seconds in you can see a '20 mph slow down' LED sign flashing, so somebody triggered it! Most likely the van. I estimated their speed to be around 24mph.
I saw this on FB first, my comment there was along the lines of "there's no such thing as bad publicity". I think we should have a right old pile on, especially aimed at the Director concerned. What a complete and utter piece of shit.
(Repeating what I said on the Live blog about this)
I'd like to see the cyclist get an injunction against them just so that the business will pick up the thousands of pounds of legal fees. This kind of weaponised stupidity needs to be punished.
Also, am I the only one who keeps reading "Chapona" as some kind of spanish name with a soft "ch"? (It appears that it's a woman's morning dress)
Sorry, I'm being pedantic about lanuage misunderstandings here.
By "them" presumably You mean the business, rather than the cyclist...?
Yes, the cyclist should get an injunction against the business to stop them making unjustified threats of legal action.
And BBB points out that making unfounded threats can lead to being counter sued under section 21C of the trade mark act.
What's bizarre is BBB has 372000 subscribers whereas Chapona Bicyclette has 417 !!
How to trash your own reputation by ensuring as wide an audience as possible !
Make that 418. I have subscribed in support of Chap. That video has definitely grew his presence after BBB's involvement.
I know that stretch well. Not only was the overtake unsafe, it was also completely pointless. Anyone who drives or cycles along there from time to time would know that the driver would get held up behind a queue of vehicles at the next set of lights and that the cyclsit would filter to the front. It highlights to me why all drivers, and I mean all drivers, should have to undertake compulsory cycle training.
There are many times when I'll happily trundle along behind a cyclist at 15mph in a 20mph zone when I'm in my car these days as I know I'll come behind a crocodile of other cars at the next set of lights. I use the South Circular here in South London regularly for example and if you're driving along it, there's really no need to overtake a cyclist.
Oh, and the legal claim by the firm is stupid and self-defeating.
Have they removed the 'no overtaking cyclists' signs now?
Good spot! You must mean this sign (circled) in the video. It's easier to read what it says in Google Maps. I guess it still says the same today.
Whats more, even if he was marketing goods or services, they would need to be similar to those for which CORNICE has registered the mark (primarily construction related with some accountancy). Nothing in there even vaguely related to digital media content.
Also - how thick are his customers if they are confused by thinking a cycling YouTube channel is his business?
It's the "lets pick a random arbitrary rule to get him to take down his video" approach.
I think they were just hoping he would take it down without a fight becasue it makes them look bad, but content creators on YT in any genre are all facing threats to their content (and therefore their income) are standing up for themselves, because they have to.
If they had any basis for a copyright or trademark infringement they could have submitted a copyright strike on the video in an attempt to force it to be taken down, but they didn't. They know they don't have a case to claim.
AFAIK YouTube only has policies for copyright infringement (and those are very much in favour of the copyright holders).
The copyright policy is heavily flawed, and there are thousands of AI generated spam channels generating thousands of dollars in revenue an hour using stolen content re-edited and dubbed over using AI voice and open source music files. Many use the same tricks to work around the rules and still make a lot of money. Science YouTuber Kyle Hill has recently investigated the problem and its scale is huge. Those channels pump out a ten-minute clickbait viral video every few minutes. They open their channel description with "fair use policy" claims yet are built to commercially rely on ad revenue. And people watch them in their millions.
Also the wording of YT policies blur the lines between what constitutes as Copyright and Trademarks as intellectual property, as in some clauses they are both descriptively banded together as one and the same despite not officially being combined as such.
This is a good demonstration of the Streisland Effect
This is a good demonstration of the Mandela Effect.
Black Belt Barrister - For Once, a Social Media Lawyer on the side of cyclists, and common sense.
From barrack room lawyer to black belt barrister
Not "for once". There are lots of us out there, doing a lot of work for cyclists.