The Tour de Suisse has only just been cancelled; Man (virtually) riding from Sheffield to London and back to raise funds for homeless; Pedal Me e-cargo delivery firm put "21st century logistics" into action + more on the live blog

Due to the Corona pandemic the Tour de Suisse will be cancelled.

All Informations:https://t.co/nLzDCn0r4w — Tour de Suisse (@tds) April 3, 2020

A month ago, the cancellation of a major event on the UCI calendar would have been big and shocking news... nowadays in this strange news world, the big event news of the day is that the Tour de Suisse has only just been officially cancelled. A statement from the Tour de Suisse Co-Managing Director Olivier Senn says:

"It was with a heavy heart that we have made this decision due to the Corona pandemic. We are however convinced that it is the best solution to provide certainty and thus planning security for participants, fans and partners. For the Tour de Suisse, it is also an important step to ensure the continuation of this event in the future."

The only significant thing we can pick out is that this definitely puts another nail in the coffin of the also yet-to-be-officially cancelled Tour de France. As the Tour de Suisse is a major build-up race, this means there's even less chance for riders to be in any way prepare for a three week Grand Tour, and the Tour de France cancellation is almost becoming inevitable.

Does this mean our little April Fool's joke is another step closer to becoming a reality? Tour du Zwift here we come...