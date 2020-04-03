Back to news
The Tour de Suisse has only just been cancelled; Man (virtually) riding from Sheffield to London and back to raise funds for homeless; Pedal Me e-cargo delivery firm put "21st century logistics" into action + more on the live blog

Friday's live blog is brought to you by Jack Sexty (from his living room of course) with the odd break to fetch supplies, spin the legs on the turbo and go for that one blessed hit of permitted outdoor exercise ...
Fri, Apr 03, 2020 09:02
09:08
Breaking news: Tour de Suisse ONLY JUST BEEN CANCELLED

A month ago, the cancellation of a major event on the UCI calendar would have been big and shocking news... nowadays in this strange news world, the big event news of the day is that the Tour de Suisse has only just been officially cancelled. A statement from the Tour de Suisse Co-Managing Director Olivier Senn says:

"It was with a heavy heart that we have made this decision due to the Corona pandemic. We are however convinced that it is the best solution to provide certainty and thus planning security for participants, fans and partners. For the Tour de Suisse, it is also an important step to ensure the continuation of this event in the future."

The only significant thing we can pick out is that this definitely puts another nail in the coffin of the also yet-to-be-officially cancelled Tour de France. As the Tour de Suisse is a major build-up race, this means there's even less chance for riders to be in any way prepare for a three week Grand Tour, and the Tour de France cancellation is almost becoming inevitable. 

Does this mean our little April Fool's joke is another step closer to becoming a reality? Tour du Zwift here we come... 

08:52
Trust Performance "utterly and completely gutted" as they shut down due to coronavirus

A catalogue of "unexpected factors" have led to the collapse of the Utah-based suspension fork specialists, which began when parts of their Asian supply chain began to shut down in January due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They say the company has officially "paused" and hope to be back in some capacity after the pandemic is over, saying: "We have given every waking hour over the past few months to find a path forward, but to no avail. Trust Performance, like the rest of the world, will be a different company when life is back to normal."

Despite some retailers and manufacturers reporting a boom as people purchase items for indoor cycling, this isn't the first bike industry business to fall victim to the crisis and won't be the last - off.road.cc will have a full story later today. 

07:51
Man riding from Sheffield to London and back (virtually) to raise money for the homeless during pandemic

Richard Walker will 'set off' on his 320 mile trip on Sunday morning, and hopes to complete his virtual journey from Sheffield to London and back in under 24 hours. 

He's fundraising for Crisis to raise vital funds for the homeless, who he says are more likely to suffer from respiratory conditions, are unable to wash their hands thoroughly and unable to self-isolate. If you want to donate to the cause, head over to Mr Walker's JustGiving page

07:42
Pedal Me put 21st century logistics into action

The e-cargo courier and taxi firm have been putting their load-carrying ability to good use during the coronavirus pandemic, delivering food parcels to those who are self-isolating. The bikes can pretty much carry a car's worth of goods...

Jack Sexty

