Met Police rider struck by driver's wing mirror during close pass op; Parking suspension shows space for infra; Forecast teases wet Paris-Roubaix; "I'm on a bike" man; Rise in bike thefts; Moose on the loose; Slow radio; Pain faces + more on the live blog

Today the team conducted a close pass operation at The Avenue, SW4.

2 x close passes, one where the plain clothes rider was struck on the elbow by the wing mirror.

Rider unhurt.

The driver will be prosecuted for driving without due care and attention. #VisionZeroLDN — Cycle Safety Team (@MetCycleCops) September 28, 2021

Yesterday, the Met Cycle Safety Team was out on a close pass operation in Clapham, South London, when one of its plain clothes riders was struck on the elbow by a driver's wing mirror as they passed. Thankfully the rider was unhurt and the driver will be prosecuted for driving without due care or attention.

A few people joked the cops couldn't have been out for very long if they only had two close passes, but mainly the reaction was a mixture of unsurprised empathy and a touch of gratitude that the force is taking action on dangerous driving.

The story comes a week after Dame Sarah Storey, who earlier this month became GB's most successful Paralympian, joined South Yorkshire Police on a close pass operation. The ride along the A57 on a Friday afternoon led to 20 drivers being stopped for "advice purposes" from 110 overtakes.

Amusingly, Inspector Smith took more than just the satisfaction of a job well done from the operation...he joked he'd posted his best 20-minute power of the year trying to keep up with the 17-time gold medallist...

The Met launched its first close pass operation in 2017 and, at the time, insisted professional drivers and those who display particularly bad driving would be reported straight away, and not given roadside advice.