"I don't need petrol, because I'm on a bike," Cyclist mocks panic buying drivers; "I was in the same way as Pantani", Jan Ullrich talks addiction and reunites with Lance Armstrong; Cycling campaign group called 'destructive' + more on the live blog...

Jan Ullrich has made his first public appearance since 2018 alongside his one-time rival Lance Armstrong.
Ullrich was with Armstrong, George Hincapie and Johan Bruyneel, on the Spanish island of Mallorca when he appeared on The Move podcast.
There, he spoke about his struggles over recent years which included a drink driving charge and two physical assaults, one on a sex worker.
He also discussed his recovery from addiction and said at his worst he was 'like Marco Pantani - almost dead.'
He said: “Three years ago I had big problems.
"And [Lance] comes and visit me. I was so happy you come. I was in the same way as Marco Pantani. Nearly dead"
The 47-year-old German, who won the 1997 Tour de France, added: “I forget for a long time what is good for me.
“All I remember is 20 years ago, or 15 years ago. Then I forget what is good for me. Cycling is good. Hanging out with friends. Love. My kids, my family. All this – I forget this. That was my problem....
“God give me this body and God give me this talent. I’m nothing or full gas. I have my coach for my back muscles. I train every day. I drink water. I stop alcohol and drugs three years ago. I live very healthy, my girlfriend cooking very healthy for me. And this all together brings me in very good shape and good feeling.”
“I have good friends and a good team at home. I’m not alone and that’s important. I needed help, and now I have the help.”
Armstrong has always said he admired Ullrich as a rider and he flew to the German's home in Mallorca in August of 2018 to support his former rival after he was arrested and admitted to a psychiatric hospital.
