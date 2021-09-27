"I don't need petrol, because I'm on a bike," Cyclist mocks panic buying drivers; "I was in the same way as Pantani", Jan Ullrich talks addiction and reunites with Lance Armstrong; Cycling campaign group called 'destructive' + more on the live blog...

A cycling campaign group subjected to a 'pile on' of negative reviews on Google has called on its supporters to lend a hand in restoring its online reputation.

The London Cycling Campaign, who feature regularly on road.cc and want to make cycling 'safer and more enjoyable' for all, asked for help this morning after a number of people decided to abuse them on Google reviews first thing on a Monday morning.

One negative review read: "Destructive and racist organisation that uses disinformation and lobbying of local authorities to promote cycling in London, causing traffic gridlock and pollution, promoting privatised roads at the expense of disabled people, families and businesses."

Another said: "Cycling is a great activity and sport. This however is a militant arm of the 1 per cent who are determined to do all they can to rally against vehicle owners and drivers"

Looks like there's a bit of an organised Monday morning pile on toward LCC on Google reviews 😭 if you fancy giving us a hand, check our profile out herehttps://t.co/PsLYslzGjf pic.twitter.com/0vXqXc5lvO — London Cycling Campaign (@London_Cycling) September 27, 2021

Following the campaign's call for help, a number of much more positive reviews have started to appear with one woman describing the organisation as 'An amazing group of people, one of the best things about London.'