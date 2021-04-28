Aussie cop claims attaching helmet camera is illegal and threatens $207 fine; Shaun Bailey LTN Tour de France vid deleted for copyright breach; Police have "no doubt" hit and run driver knew cyclist was injured + more on the live blog

A pair of cyclists in Melbourne were stopped by a police officer who claimed riding with a camera on their helmets was illegal and that next time they would be fined $207...

In the video shared on TikTok, the officer explains to the riders that attaching a camera "changes the dynamic of the helmet". When asked how they can use a camera, the officer replies: "you can't".

"What I will do is give you both a warning," the officer says. "But if we see you again wearing it we will [issue a fine]. It changes the dynamic of that helmet. That helmet would have gone through testing. I hope it is an approved helmet, I can't actually see a sticker on it that says it is.

"You can't [attach a camera to your helmet] unless it is manufactured to the helmet. As soon as you altered it, it is illegal."

The rules about riders fitting cameras to helmets vary between Australian states. Some allow it, however in Victoria where this incident happened, fitting a camera means committing the offence of riding with a helmet that is not considered approved by Australian standards and can lead to a $207 fine. In New South Wales the fine in $349.

It is the latest incident of police in the city taking strong action against cyclists. In February, a crackdown on riders breaking the Southbank Promenade's 10km/h speed limit saw cyclists face fines of up to $1,600...