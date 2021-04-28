Support road.cc

Aussie cop claims attaching helmet camera is illegal and threatens $207 fine; Shaun Bailey LTN Tour de France vid deleted for copyright breach; Police have "no doubt" hit and run driver knew cyclist was injured + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander will be seeing you through the middle of the week on the live blog...
Wed, Apr 28, 2021 09:03
09:40
Aussie cop claims attaching helmet camera is illegal and threatens $207 fine

A pair of cyclists in Melbourne were stopped by a police officer who claimed riding with a camera on their helmets was illegal and that next time they would be fined $207...

In the video shared on TikTok, the officer explains to the riders that attaching a camera "changes the dynamic of the helmet". When asked how they can use a camera, the officer replies: "you can't". 

"What I will do is give you both a warning," the officer says. "But if we see you again wearing it we will [issue a fine]. It changes the dynamic of that helmet. That helmet would have gone through testing. I hope it is an approved helmet, I can't actually see a sticker on it that says it is.

"You can't [attach a camera to your helmet] unless it is manufactured to the helmet. As soon as you altered it, it is illegal."

The rules about riders fitting cameras to helmets vary between Australian states. Some allow it, however in Victoria where this incident happened, fitting a camera means committing the offence of riding with a helmet that is not considered approved by Australian standards and can lead to a $207 fine. In New South Wales the fine in $349.

It is the latest incident of police in the city taking strong action against cyclists. In February, a crackdown on riders breaking the Southbank Promenade's 10km/h speed limit saw cyclists face fines of up to $1,600...

08:28
Police have "no doubt" hit and run driver knew cyclist was injured

Police have said they "have no doubt" the hit and run driver who seriously injured NHS worker Mark Richards on Saturday knew they had collided with the cyclist. Richards was struck by the driver of a dark-coloured Vauxhall Insignia on Spittal Terrace, near Hamilton Road in Blantyre and was taken to hospital with spinal fractures.

The 50-year-old remains in hospital for treatment where medical staff described his condition as serious but stable. Mark's wife appealed for anyone with information about the driver who "left him for dead" to come forward.

Sergeant Raymond Giulianotti from East Kilbride Police added: "I have no doubt that the driver of the car would have known that they struck the cyclist who was seriously injured as a result. A number of witnesses have already come forward, however, we are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area at the time.

"If you were either on Spittal Terrace or A724, Hamilton Road, heading from Blantyre to Cambuslang between 11.10 am and 11.30 am on Saturday morning, then please get in touch with officers."

Anyone with information should contact officers via 101 quoting the reference number 1368 of Saturday 24 April 2021. Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

07:52
Shaun Bailey video comparing LTNs to the Tour de France deleted for copyright breach
Shaun Bailey LTN Tour de France tweet.PNG

Eyebrows were raised over the weekend when Conservative London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey released a bizarre video which flicked between clips of LTNs and the Tour de France...

Bailey posted alongside the video his campaign promise that he will "scrap all unwanted LTNs within 100 days". Cycling commentator and writer Ned Boulting was one of many to ask if they had contacted the Tour's organisers before using the footage.

He asked: "I’m assuming your team have acquired the correct licence for use of Tour de France footage. @LeTour is quite protective of its intellectual property. But you know that, because you’ll have paid them for this usage in a political campaign."

We do not yet know if it was the Tour who got the video removed, just that there are plenty of people pleased to see it gone...

This is the same Shaun Bailey who was gushing about how pro-cycling he is on the same day the video was posted on his Twitter account..."How pro-cycling I am can't be explained," he told Evening Standard reporter Ross Lydall before going on to claim he wants more cycle lanes and more people from under-represented communities on bikes...

