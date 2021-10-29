Met recover 20 stolen bikes and £50k cash in east London raid (+ gallery)

The ​Metropolitan Police Service have recovered 20 stolen bikes and £50,000 cash after raiding a premises in Bow.

Officers from the force’s Territorial Support Group TSG executed a warrant to enter a commercial property on Wick Lane E3 at around 0500 on Wednesday 27 October.

The raid followed intelligence reports that suggested that stolen bikes were being stored there prior to being sold online.

Officers arrested a 29 year old man on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He was released under investigation after being interviewed at a police station in east London.

Sergeant Robert Aston, of the Met’s TSG Proactive and Wanted Offender Unit, said: “We will never tolerate theft in London and we are glad to have recovered these stolen bikes.

“We’d like to return as many bikes and parts as possible to their owners so please get in contact with us if you have had your bike stolen and recognise them in the images.”

Anyone who recognises any of the bikes pictured encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 930/27Oct, or email MO7mailbox-.proactiveunit [at] met.police.uk.

In the event that you are the owner of one of the bikes, police say proof of purchase will be required.