Confusion for cyclists over latest lockdown rules; New Manchester cycling infra is not what it seems; Inspiring doc on two-time cancer survivor training for RAAM; Cycling UK announce 'Back on your bike' package for new cyclists+ more on the live blog

And besides, 2m social distancing on a group ride? Impossible. — Dave Dee (@dodgyd) May 29, 2020

Debate is continuing among cyclists over whether the new lockdown rules in England - which state you can meet outdoors with up to five others from different households - mean that they now have the green light to organise group rides. On our social channels many have come to the conclusion that it still isn't responsible, as keeping a group at a two metre distance from one another (which is still perhaps too close as we've outlined before) will be very difficult to manage while dealing with motor traffic and various other considerations when riding on the road.

British Cycling and Cycling UK have now responded to road.cc, saying that they are both in the process of updating their guidance based on last night's announcements - Cycling UK saying their advice will cover England only. It appears that once again the government's new rules aren't completely clear, as cyclists are left confused over what they should and shouldn't be doing.