Emergency cycle funding by region – how much is available in your area?

Earlier this month, the Government announced a £250m emergency active travel fund. £225m is being allocated to help councils in England outside London create pop-up bike lanes and other measures to improve cycling and walking. The remaining £25m is being used to help people get their bikes repaired so they can get back cycling.
The announcement was followed by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps last week amending laws to reduce ‘red tape’ and supposedly halve the time it takes for councils to get these schemes up and running.
Cycling Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “We’re living in a time where many people are cycling and walking more than they did before, and we must build on this opportunity to bring about longer-term change – where active travel is viewed as the default for shorter journeys, long after this crisis has finished.”
Regions have been given the following amounts:
- East of England - £30m
- Midlands - £38m
- North East - £13.4m
- North West - £33.5m
- South East - £70m
- South West - £14m
- Yorkshire and the Humber - £24.5m
Pop-up bike lanes are now being built at impressive speed, several of them to surprisingly high standards for temporary infrastructure. We’re attempting to document what’s happening throughout the country here.
There are however concerns that with lockdown now gradually being lifted, time is running out to deliver meaningful long-term change.
Speaking as far back as April, Manchester’s cycling commissioner, Chris Boardman, said of the coronavirus-induced changes to transport: “It’s a chance to redefine ‘normal’, but we’ve only got weeks to do it.”
More recently, London Cycling Campaign (LCC) has warned that London will be “in real trouble” if plans for emergency safe cycling infrastructure are not implemented quickly to give people returning to work an alternative to driving or using public transport.
