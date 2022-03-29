Tougher phone driver laws are now in place – but are they working?; Cyclists "pretending to be in the Tour de France" stump driver; Sagan to miss Flanders; Gazprom-RusVelo suspends activities; Self-hating cyclists; Bizarre poetry + more on the live blog

The cycling team formerly known as Gazprom-RusVelo has bowed to the inevitable, officially suspending all activities and releasing riders and staff from their contracts – as the squad’s manager blames the UCI for “playing at politics” and not doing enough to save the squad.

The Russian-registered squad had rebranded, changing its name to simply 'Professional Cycling Team' with a plain white and black kit, in a bid to secure a new title sponsor.

We will continue searching for a new title sponsor. Together with a new team partner we will be able to immediately come back to racing under a new name and together decide which country our international team will be representing. pic.twitter.com/K9jrimhD6P — Professional Cycling Team (@RusveloTeam) March 28, 2022

However, as the UCI has banned all Russian and Belarusian teams from racing, the team’s Russian license meant that – despite the departure of Gazprom and new neutral look – they still couldn’t compete, even though the squad had funding in place for the whole of March and invitations to 15 days of WorldTour racing.

With no new sponsor on the horizon, which would have allowed the squad to race under a different nationality, manager Renat Khamidulin appears set to formalise the termination of rider and staff contracts, as well as winding down the team’s management company.

“We’ve suspended all activity as we said we’d do. We’re still looking for a sponsor but there’s nothing concrete in place and so I can’t ask the 52 riders and staff to wait any longer,” Khamidulin told Cyclingnews.

“It’s tragic because we’ve got a perfectly functioning team structure, with team cars, team buses, bikes and equipment and riders who are able to win. Mathias Vacek won a stage at the UAE Tour and on Sunday Alessandro Fedeli finished second at the GP Industria in Italy [racing for the Italian national team].”

Riders and staff are now free to seek employment on other teams – but this will prove difficult with most squad budgets already allocated for the year, meaning promising UAE Tour stage winner Vacek and former grand tour contender Ilnur Zakarin will struggle to find new homes.

In a very rare scenario to this race, the breakaway made it in @uae_tour and the 19-year old Mathias Vacek won stage 6. @RusveloTeam have read the day very well, sending 3 guys on the attack and took a WorldTour victory. 👍 #UAETour

🎥 @dubaisportstvpic.twitter.com/2gypf0Kqmg — Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) February 25, 2022

Despite the Gazprom riders’ predicament and the wave of injury and illness that has swept over the peloton during the early part of the season, the UCI has refused to increase the 31-rider limit for squad sizes.

And Khamidulin has pointed the finger at UCI President David Lappartient, who he says has not done enough to help save the squad or secure new contracts for its staff.

“The world of cycling is watching to see what the UCI does to help but we’re seeing they want to play at politics rather than defend and help the riders and staff,” Khamidulin said.

“The UCI wanted to punish a Russian team but they’re penalising riders from Italy, Norway, Spain and even Costa Rica. Even if three or four of the riders find new teams, all the others, 18 or so, are going to be left on the street. That’s not right.

“I’ve also got a mechanic from the Ukraine and Russian staff who have wives from the Ukraine, who have lost their jobs there. They’re desperate.

We are certain that politics should be kept away from sport and sport should be a platform for unity of nations. Cycling and our team, in particular, could be a messenger of peace. We stand for peace in the world and do not support any wars. pic.twitter.com/7PYVd3rLVC — Professional Cycling Team (@RusveloTeam) March 28, 2022

“That’s why I ask: where’s the UCI? Why won’t they help to keep the team alive under a different nationality?

“I’ve never had a clear response to my appeals. Yet I’ve seen that the French president Emmanuel Macron has spoken about trying to find a diplomatic solution for the war between Russia and the Ukraine. Macron speaks but Lappartient hasn’t spoken. Why not?”