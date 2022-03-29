Strava launches content hub collating pro riders’ Tour de France activity uploads

Strava is introducing a content hub which will bring together the daily activity uploads and photos from pro riders competing in the men’s Tour de France and the inaugural women’s Tour de France avec Zwift. With this, it’ll be a new way to follow the action of the iconic races and much easier for fans to check out the stats behind the impressive performances of each day’s racing including the pro riders’ times on segments.

A surprising number of pro riders are already very active on Strava, and use the app to upload their efforts to share with fans while also setting lots of impressive times on segments and therefore scooping KOMs.

In 2021, 72% of cyclists in the Tour de France uploaded their race efforts to Strava and 62% of stage wins in the 2021 Tour were uploaded to Strava. It can be intriguing to see the numbers behind the performances and so we, for just one example, took a look at the KOMs the pros swept up in last year’s TdF and the incredible stats for the big climbs like Ventoux, Portet and Luz Ardiden.

This new section of the social fitness tracking app has come about with Strava’s announcement of its three-year partnership with the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. It’ll be interesting to see if this is just the start of new features that help bring cycling fans closer to the Tour de France.

This year’s Tour de France will take place from July 1 to 24 and the inaugural Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will take place just after, from 24 to 31 July.

