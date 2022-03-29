Strava launches content hub collating pro riders’ Tour de France activity uploads

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
Which will make the ABD et al all get even madder, thinking that cyclists are using the roads that 'they paid for'...
I had to google that
It isn't clear from the story, but how far ahead of this closure was it signposted? ...
I had one until about a year ago when it fell off and was never found. It wasn't the first time it fell off, which suggests the mount is crap. I...
Very well put. If you've lost that love of the scenery you take in crossing the crescent of a hill during a sunshine ride. Or stop chatting with...
External cables look fine, but external hydraulic lines look awful.
She needs to go down Whitehall to the Department of Digital Culture and Media to get hate speech against two wheel transport treated like Racism,...
A neat way of getting out of the increasing embarrassment of cyclists using the pass while drivers couldn't, and maybe they won't bother providing...
Safely?...
Commented on the original thread if you look on the twitters you will find it