Ride with road.cc on RGT Cycling this week

Been enjoying the lovely UK spring weather? Well it’ll be snowing by Thursday, so don’t put the turbo trainer in the loft just yet! This week we have a couple of events going on with RGT cycling that you can get involved with, and you can sign up and ride them on the app for free! On top of that, there is office schwag to be won for taking part! Here’s what’s happening.

Tuesday 29 March, 7pm: Race to the Cap

On Tuesday night it’s everyone on the start line for a short(ish) race on one of Mallorca’s most iconic roads. The Cap Formentor route is 22km long but it packs in over 500m of climbing, over the steady Coll de sa Crueta before dropping back down for the climb back up the headland to the finish at the lighthouse.

We'll be racing to try and beat a time set on the real-life road by Brad Shenton from road.cc. Watch out for a video about the challenge on the road.cc YouTube channel.

We’ll be picking one rider at random (you don’t need to win!) and that lucky participant will receive a care package from road.cc with a bunch of office schwag. You have to be in it to win it, so get yourself on the start line

Enter here: https://user.rgtcycling.com/event?code=ndRIIHV2iL

All this week: Sa Calobra Challenge

This week, road.cc is also challenging you to take on the Sa Calobra, probably the most famous climb on the island of Mallorca, using RGT Cycling’s Magic Roads function that allows you to make a route on the platform with just a GPX file. Gaining a devilish 666m over its 10km length, it's a stern test for any rider, and one that the pros can complete in well under half an hour. How will you get on? Brad will be riding this climb in real life too, and we'll see how the virtual times posted over the week compare with his real-life effort. Watch out for a video about that challenge too.

As with the race, we'll select one rider at random that completes the challenge and that rider will receive a goody bag of cycling schwag from the road.cc offices. Good luck!

Enter here: https://user.rgtcycling.com/event?code=fjC5Iv039v

How to get on RGT Cycling

To get set up with RGT Cycling simply head over to https://www.rgtcycling.com/ and download the app; it’s available for PC, Mac, iOs, Android and Apple TV. Once you’ve set up a free account you’ll have access to a limited number of features in the app, but those include joining races and group rides, so you’re good to go if you want to get involved with our challenges this week. Premium costs £6.99 a month and for that you get lots more content on the app, including extra training and riding options and the ability to make your own races and group rides.