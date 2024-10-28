Rim brakes, pints of Guinness, and “F*** the UCI” frame graffiti: How to win the British hill climb championships (and prove rim brakes ain’t dead!); Mathieu van der Poel races rally driver – and wins; Ineos “in bits”, says Wiggins + more on the live blog

It’s been a long, difficult 12 months, but the disc brake reign of terror is finally over (and before anybody jumps into the comments, it’s only a joke, I know it’s not really about the bike, you don’t need brakes for a hill climb… You know the rest).

Because at the annual two-wheeled masochism convention otherwise known as the national hill climb championships, the highlight for many of the British cycling calendar, Harry MacFarlane and Illi Gardner eschewed the tech conventions of the 2020s and secured a much-needed victory for rim brake traditionalists everywhere.

> “A dark day for hill climbing”: Widespread horror as British hill climb championships won for the first time using… disc brakes

On the Dipton Mill Road climb in Northumberland yesterday, all eyes (some of them peering through dinosaur costumes) may have been on reigning four-time national champion Andrew Feather, and his £17,500, disc-fitted SWI superbike.

(Andy Smith)

But it was the on-fire MacFarlane, off the back of five open hill climb wins this autumn, who upgraded his fourth from last year for a maiden national title, beating Feather by just two seconds with a blistering time of 3.09 on the 1.2km, 10 per cent brute.

Oh, and the TAAP Kalas rider did so while wearing sunglasses and mounting a 360 camera on his bike. Marginal weight weenie gains be damned.

And, use of old-school rim brakes aside, it’s fair to say that MacFarlane’s bike – a Cervélo R3 from the previous decade – is eye-catching in its own right:

Quick mate, some bored GCSE student’s been at your bike!

Though, judging by MacFarlane’s design team, that may actually have been the case:

I hear David Lappartient has already launched an investigation into the culprits and their forthright critique of the world governing body.

And, if that wasn’t enough, according to cycling author and rim brake and hill climb enthusiast Simon Warren, the 27-year-old also immediately sunk two pints of Guinness while waiting for his national title-winning effort to be confirmed (and many more afterwards, and a few shots, by the looks of things).

Now, that’s what I call a national champion.

“Genuinely, I didn’t expect to win here. I thought I might get on the podium, so I’m over the moon to win. There have been lots of really strong riders this season who are going really well,” a stunned MacFarlane told Cycling Time Trials after his big win.

“Everybody comes from different areas of the country, and there are lots who you don’t race against until the Nationals, so it’s great to make it a real occasion, and you just never know what can happen.

“The crowds were amazing, lining the course the whole way up. It was a wall of people at the top and I was just in the moment. I could see objects rather than people as I was just in the red, trying to find the line.

“Conditions were OK, but there was a headwind which doesn’t suit me as I’m not the lightest rider so it was hard going.”

To underline the rim brake supremacy in Northumberland yesterday, Queen of the Mountain Illi Gardner secured her third consecutive national hill climb title, beating Lizi Brooke by 12.5 seconds in a repeat of last year’s podium.

“I didn’t feel confident at all after finishing, so I’m very happy to have won,” Cardiff-based Gardner, who tends to prefer the longer climbs of the Alps and Pyrenees, which she attributes to her “overdoing” the first minute on yesterday’s climb.

“I definitely got a bit carried away at the start which made the second half really difficult! The crowds were awesome though, I’m really pleased to win.

“The crowds were incredible in the last few hundred metres – I couldn’t actually see the road or finish line at all. It was definitely a bit overwhelming and I slowed down a little (well that’s my excuse for not having a super strong finish!) but it was a very cool thing to experience.”

(Andy Smith)

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Harrogate rider Harry Hudson won the junior men’s race – again on disc brakes – with a storming time of 3.12, which would have been more than enough to bag the third podium spot behind MacFarlane and Feather in the senior event. Remember the name.

The future is bright, the future is rim brakes… Well, in hill climbing anyway.