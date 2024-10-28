Support road.cc

Rim brakes, pints of Guinness, and “F*** the UCI” frame graffiti: How to win the British hill climb championships (and prove rim brakes ain’t dead!); Mathieu van der Poel races rally driver – and wins; Ineos “in bits”, says Wiggins + more on the live blog

The clocks have gone back and it’s the start of a brand new, slightly more wintery week on the live blog, and Ryan Mallon’s here with all the latest cycling news, views, and nonsense before it starts to get dark
Mon, Oct 28, 2024 10:17
11
Rim brakes, pints of Guinness, and “F*** the UCI” frame graffiti: How to win the British hill climb championships (and prove rim brakes ain’t dead!); Mathieu van der Poel races rally driver – and wins; Ineos “in bits”, says Wiggins + more on the live blogHarry MacFarlane's British hill climb championships bike, 2024 (Simon Warren, Twitter)
09:08
Harry MacFarlane's British hill climb championships bike, 2024 (Simon Warren, Twitter)
Rim brakes ain’t dead! Cycling traditionalists rejoice as Harry MacFarlane beats disc brake-using Andrew Feather to win national hill climb championships… while riding frame covered in penis and “f*** the UCI” graffiti and immediately sinking two pints

It’s been a long, difficult 12 months, but the disc brake reign of terror is finally over (and before anybody jumps into the comments, it’s only a joke, I know it’s not really about the bike, you don’t need brakes for a hill climb… You know the rest).

Because at the annual two-wheeled masochism convention otherwise known as the national hill climb championships, the highlight for many of the British cycling calendar, Harry MacFarlane and Illi Gardner eschewed the tech conventions of the 2020s and secured a much-needed victory for rim brake traditionalists everywhere.

> “A dark day for hill climbing”: Widespread horror as British hill climb championships won for the first time using… disc brakes

On the Dipton Mill Road climb in Northumberland yesterday, all eyes (some of them peering through dinosaur costumes) may have been on reigning four-time national champion Andrew Feather, and his £17,500, disc-fitted SWI superbike.

Harry MacFarlane (Andy Smith)

(Andy Smith)

But it was the on-fire MacFarlane, off the back of five open hill climb wins this autumn, who upgraded his fourth from last year for a maiden national title, beating Feather by just two seconds with a blistering time of 3.09 on the 1.2km, 10 per cent brute.

Oh, and the TAAP Kalas rider did so while wearing sunglasses and mounting a 360 camera on his bike. Marginal weight weenie gains be damned.

And, use of old-school rim brakes aside, it’s fair to say that MacFarlane’s bike – a Cervélo R3 from the previous decade – is eye-catching in its own right:

Harry MacFarlane's British hill climb championships bike, 2024 (Simon Warren) 2

Quick mate, some bored GCSE student’s been at your bike!

Though, judging by MacFarlane’s design team, that may actually have been the case:

Harry MacFarlane's bike graffiti (Harry MacFarlane, Instagram)

I hear David Lappartient has already launched an investigation into the culprits and their forthright critique of the world governing body.

And, if that wasn’t enough, according to cycling author and rim brake and hill climb enthusiast Simon Warren, the 27-year-old also immediately sunk two pints of Guinness while waiting for his national title-winning effort to be confirmed (and many more afterwards, and a few shots, by the looks of things).

Harry MacFarlane with a Guinness after winning national hill climb championships (Instagram)

Now, that’s what I call a national champion.

“Genuinely, I didn’t expect to win here. I thought I might get on the podium, so I’m over the moon to win. There have been lots of really strong riders this season who are going really well,” a stunned MacFarlane told Cycling Time Trials after his big win.

“Everybody comes from different areas of the country, and there are lots who you don’t race against until the Nationals, so it’s great to make it a real occasion, and you just never know what can happen.

 

“The crowds were amazing, lining the course the whole way up. It was a wall of people at the top and I was just in the moment. I could see objects rather than people as I was just in the red, trying to find the line.

“Conditions were OK, but there was a headwind which doesn’t suit me as I’m not the lightest rider so it was hard going.”

To underline the rim brake supremacy in Northumberland yesterday, Queen of the Mountain Illi Gardner secured her third consecutive national hill climb title, beating Lizi Brooke by 12.5 seconds in a repeat of last year’s podium.

 

“I didn’t feel confident at all after finishing, so I’m very happy to have won,” Cardiff-based Gardner, who tends to prefer the longer climbs of the Alps and Pyrenees, which she attributes to her “overdoing” the first minute on yesterday’s climb.

“I definitely got a bit carried away at the start which made the second half really difficult! The crowds were awesome though, I’m really pleased to win.

“The crowds were incredible in the last few hundred metres – I couldn’t actually see the road or finish line at all. It was definitely a bit overwhelming and I slowed down a little (well that’s my excuse for not having a super strong finish!) but it was a very cool thing to experience.”

2024 National hill climb championship winners (Andy Smith)

(Andy Smith)

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Harrogate rider Harry Hudson won the junior men’s race – again on disc brakes – with a storming time of 3.12, which would have been more than enough to bag the third podium spot behind MacFarlane and Feather in the senior event. Remember the name.

The future is bright, the future is rim brakes… Well, in hill climbing anyway.

13:19
And the new Slippy Bottle record goes to…

Alright, who can beat five consecutive missed bottles?

Though who knows, maybe the bottles were all filled by Victor Campenaerts, and Ironman pro Sam Laidlow was actually outsmarting us all?

 

12:26
The greatest ever running performance by a cyclist? Retired sprinter Nacer Bouhanni clocks properly fast 2.34 at Frankfurt Marathon – despite pulling muscle in final kilometres

It looks like retirement is treating Nacer Bouhanni well.

The former Cofidis and Arkéa Samsic sprinter – a winner of three stages each at the Giro and Vuelta during his 14-year career – retired last winter, and has since swapped his bike for what appears to be a very fast pair of running shoes.

In March, at his very first half-marathon in Paris, the 34-year-old clocked a very respectable 1.17:59, before following that up with 1.09:22 at the 20km de Paris earlier this month.

 

And yesterday, Bouhanni proved that he’s just adept over marathon distance as he was in the chaotic final 200m of a bunch sprint, finishing the Frankfurt Marathon in a staggering time of two hours, 34 minutes, and 36 seconds.

And that’s after pulling a muscle in the final 10km too.

“2H34,36 for my first Marathon,” he wrote on Instagram this morning. “My speed was on the basis of -2h30 until km 30, then I broke a muscle and [it was] very hard to finish the end of the Marathon. A nice experience.”

 Despite his late injury scare, Bouhanni’s blistering time means he put in one of the greatest ever running performances by a former or current cyclist, blowing away other recent sub-three-hour efforts by the likes of Adam Yates and Freddy Ovett (who has a decent bit of running in his genes after all).

The Frenchman still has some way to go better Leonardo Calzavara, however – the Italian who raced the 1997 and 1998 editions of the Giro d’Italia, before retiring to work as a lorry driver, and turning his attention to marathons, clocking a 2hr26 PB back in 2007.

Meanwhile, former world time trial champion and climbing supremo Emma Pooley’s post cycling achievements also provide another marker for Bouhanni to aim at, with Pooley winning the Lausanne Marathon in 2013 in a time of 2.44, enough to place in the top 20 British female times that year.

I reckon a few more years at the running Nacer, and you’ll reach those lofty heights…

12:58
“There’s passion and protest and then there’s aggression and threat, this crossed the line”: When NIMBYs go bad
Todmorden (Google Maps)

> “Intimidating behaviour” sees police called to cycle lane consultation, as council cancels next event to “protect members of staff involved”

11:56
Ineos make big decision shocker

While the cycling world is still babbling on about Pidcock and awkward Italian bus journeys, over on the footballing side of the petrochemical, 4x4 peddling corridors at Ineos, Dave Brailsford and the best-in-class boys have finally – after dozens of brainstorming meetings, no doubt – made a big decision.

Yes, that’s right. Erik ‘Two Trophies’ ten Hag has this morning been sacked as manager of Manchester United, ridding our Cycling Premier League XI of another bike-riding, if tactically inept, managerial candidate to eventually replace the formidable but ageing coaching duo of Roberto Mancini and Neil Warnock.

Erik ten Hag

[Insert very obvious cliché of someone who cycles being let go from their job, Erik!]

> Footballers who cycle XI — the Premier League stars who love life on two wheels

11:28
Ben Wiggins and Bradley Wiggins, 2022 British Track Championships (Will Palmer/SWpix.com)
“They’re in bits”: Bradley Wiggins says Ineos Grenadiers’ “slow decline” is “sad to see” – and believes Tom Pidcock’s days at British squad are “numbered”

With the great and the good of 2010s-era British cycling lining up to give their opinion on the latest crisis engulfing the Ineos Grenadiers this off-season, it was only a matter of time before we heard from Bradley Wiggins, the man synonymous with the now rapidly fading Team Sky glory days.

Speaking to Daniel Benson at the London 3 Day track meet at the weekend, Wiggins – there supporting his son Ben – reflected on his induction into British Cycling’s Hall of Fame, an accolade he described as a “great honour”, despite the often complicated, jiffy bag-related recent history between the 2012 Tour de France winner and the national governing body.

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish, 2012 Tour de France

“I probably expected the Hall of Fame selection at some point, but I think the way that it ended with British Cycling and the whole package stuff, and what happened there… what actually happened we’ll never know but it was a bit bitter for a couple of years,” he told Benson.

“I won’t mind admitting that. But the new team that has taken over have been really hospitable and reached out to me a few times. It’s a new generation now. I’m really honoured.”

> “Ineos seem to love a review”: Ineos Grenadiers announce new staff and performance structure changes after turbulent season – but fans say latest overhaul “like rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic”

Turning his attention to more recent developments – particularly the Ineos Grenadiers’ worst ever season and the ongoing managements reshuffles taking place – Wiggins admitted it was “sad to see” the steady decline of a team that dominated cycling’s grand tours in the 2010s.

“They’re in bits,” he said. “It seems to have gone that way with a slow decline since Dave Brailsford took his foot off the gas and left. Rod Ellingworth took over for a couple of years, but it peaked when they had all the money in the world and could buy any rider at one point. They were dominating the sport.

“Pidcock and Geraint have done amazing but it’s sad to see in many ways because it was a huge British Empire at one point.

Tom Pidcock and Ethan Hayter, 2024 Tour of Britain (Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

(Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

“It’s fixable, of course it is. It is probably a very similar situation to the one at Manchester United in many ways. It’s a huge club, it’s a huge team, a great history and great riders.

“I do know that Steve Cummings hasn’t been with the team since June. I’ve heard lots of different stories as to why and it’s interesting that someone like Steve got some of the best performances out of the team when Geraint was third at the Tour. But they’ve also landed on a very particular year in cycling when one man was extremely dominant,” he noted, referring to Tadej Pogačar’s era-defining 2024.

“Brailsford had his hand on the whole thing when I was there and with all those characters and personalities, like myself and Chris Froome, he managed it. I couldn’t even tell you who they have now but is it all a sign of how well Dave and everyone ran that team?

“It has been in slow decline and what I’ve found odd is that complete change of philosophy of trying to win Grand Tours. Then it went to racing hard, winning stages, but once you’ve set out trying to win Grand Tours, anything after that is going downhill really.”

> “People around Tom Pidcock don’t help,” says Geraint Thomas, as 2018 Tour de France winner weighs in on “c*** situation” and “bull****” at Ineos after Il Lombardia deselection drama

And with star rider Tom Pidcock’s future still up in the air following the Olympic mountain bike champion’s dramatic last-minute deselection at Il Lombardia, Wiggins says he agrees with Geraint Thomas’ recent suggestion that Pidcock’s entourage could be behind his rift with Ineos.

“I just spoke to a couple of people about it and I read what Geraint Thomas said about it last week. Everyone is just scratching their heads a little bit but I think Geraint summed it up quite well when he said it’s more about the people around Pidcock,” he said.

“It’s a unique situation in cycling, and I don’t think we’ve ever seen that. Especially someone of his quality after what he did in the summer. But I guess his days are numbered at Ineos now. I can’t see how he can come back. I imagine the transfer will be on the horizon.”

10:59
Mathieu van der Poel races a rally driver… and wins

Not to be outdone by his eternal rival, Mathieu van der Poel decided to respond to Wout van Aert’s Masked Singer appearance at the weekend by challenging nine-time world rally champion Sébastien Loeb to a car versus bike race in Spain… and winning.

The recently crowned gravel world champion took on the most successful driver in World Rally Championship history at the La Nucia criterium in Spain on Saturday, which also saw Vuelta stage-winning star (and local boy) Pablo Castrillo just about pip Van der Poel to the line in a not-at-all-staged points race.

Classic crit stuff there.

For the main event, a number of riders took on some top-tier rally drivers in a handicapped pursuit match around the circuit (Van der Poel’s good, but he’s not going to beat a high-powered performance vehicle in a straight-up race, is he? Alright, maybe on a good day…).

Anyway, the cyclists proved they were more than a match for a few pesky motorists, as Alejandro Valverde (who else?) beat six-time Spanish rally champion Miguel Foster, before Van der Poel held off a late charge from Loeb for another cycling victory in this completely safe off-season spectator sport.

Bikes 2-0 Cars.

10:40
Classics star, cyclocross hero, grand tour domestique-deluxe, mountain stage winner… and now a singing superhero squirrel

Is there any end to Wout van Aert’s abilities?

Well, for anyone who had to sit through his second rendition of Song 2 – after being unveiled as the crime-fighting squirrel on Friday in the Flemish version of the Masked Singer (who’da thunk it, eh?), the answer is simple: Yes, yes there is.

Fair play, I suppose?

10:18
Now that’s what I call a bike race

Steep gradients, dinosaur costumes, roaring crowds, Adam Blythe on hype duty, lightning-fast times, and an epic battle in the men’s race – no wonder they’re calling Dipton Mill one of the best national hill climb champs in recent memory:

It almost makes me miss my hill climbing days. Almost…

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

11 comments

Avatar
dubwise | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Does Ton Pidcock lack morals by staying at Ineos?

Avatar
Miller | 2 hours ago
0 likes

I was on the hill yesterday, top fun and very noisy in the last two hundred metres. I'll have a full video out on my channel soon. Harry McF was absolutely delighted to win, he and his posse were celebrating beyond the finish line already. Andrew Feather looked a bit disconsolate. Illi G did look slow at the finish although by then she had a large time buffer in hand.

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 4 hours ago
0 likes

Some explanation as to why Mr.MacFarlane harbours such strong feelings about the UCI might be helpful?

Avatar
nappe replied to Rendel Harris | 4 hours ago
0 likes

It's more a comment on UCI weight limits and equipment restrictions.

Avatar
quiff replied to Rendel Harris | 4 hours ago
2 likes

I assume it's a nod to the UCI minimum bike weight rules? And, judging from the images, might not have been his doing. 

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to quiff | 4 hours ago
0 likes

I did wonder if it might be that although seems rather childish (maybe added by his young assistants as you suggest), not as if the UCI have tried to stop hillclimb championships…ironically the paint for the graffiti will provide extra weight…

Avatar
quiff replied to Rendel Harris | 3 hours ago
1 like

I mean, if he's wearing sunnies and a camera and had 2 pints of Guiness beforehand, he's probably not that bothered about weight of the white pen.

Avatar
NotNigel replied to quiff | 2 hours ago
0 likes

I read it as that he'd drank 2 pints before at first, but it's actually before he was confirmed as champ.

Avatar
quiff replied to NotNigel | 16 sec ago
0 likes

My bad, lazy reading. That makes much more sense! 

Avatar
stonojnr replied to quiff | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Harry Mac is legend, last time I heard he'd built up a super quick bike via assorted aliexpress bits. I suspect that might be the source of the non UCI approval and why reverting to an old Cervelo on rim brakes was the choice of bike for this.

Avatar
mark1a replied to stonojnr | 2 hours ago
0 likes

stonojnr wrote:

Harry Mac is legend, last time I heard he'd built up a super quick bike via assorted aliexpress bits. I suspect that might be the source of the non UCI approval and why reverting to an old Cervelo on rim brakes was the choice of bike for this.

I don't think UCI have any jurisdiction over hillclimb competitions in the UK. They usually come under CTT regulations instead, which for this example, only require two working brakes, operable from the widest part of the handlebars, which should be minimum 35cm wide, and front & rear lights.

See section 14 here:
https://www.cyclingtimetrials.org.uk/articles/view/11

Also, the "old Cervelo" looks like it's a prepared dedicated climber, i.e. 1x chainset, stripped paint, lightweight Cane Creek style calipers, no bar tape, etc.

