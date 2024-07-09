"I wouldn't want to catch that": Tour de France pro relieves himself into empty water bottle, lobs it into field; New Transport Secretary gets to work; A 136km 'rest day' ride; Philipsen wins; Cycle lane flowers; Giro action + more on the live blog

It's accepted wisdom that Tour de France pros don't just lie in bed all day on a rest day, ignoring all thought of riding their bikes and cherishing every minute free of the pain and stresses that resume a day later. That's saved for the afternoon and evening, after they've been out on a very easy, one or two-hour spin, usually to the cafe. In short, do enough to keep the legs ticking over, they'll thank you for it on Tuesday morning.
> What do pro riders do on Tour de France rest days?
Well, the good people at Velofacts trawled the data, presumably from Strava feeds, and collated a neat spreadsheet to show exactly what was done by who. And boy was there an anomaly, Team Jayco–AlUla climber Chris Harper spending his rest day by *checks notes* smashing out four hours at 36km/h average speed. You know it was a rest day, Chris?
Obviously we jumped straight over to Strava for confirmation of his 'Morning ride'...
Nearly four hours, 36.1km/h average speed, 3,500 calories burned, no coffee stop (implied by the elapsed time), just a proper day out...
Polka dot jersey-wearing Jonas Abrahamsen was the only other rider on Velofacts' list to do more than 55km, although the Norwegian's rest day spin was completed at a more 'leisurely' 32.9km/h. Leisurely for a Tour de France pro, at least.
Of the big dogs, Remco Evenepoel, Wout van Aert, the Ineos riders and UAE all went for an hour-and-a-half at pretty sociable average speeds. Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale's Bruno Armirail wins the award for the shortest rest day spin listed, managing to stop his computer quicker than teammate Felix Gall, with just 100m in it. Back to the proper racing today...
