"I wouldn't want to catch that": Tour de France pro relieves himself into empty water bottle, lobs it into field; New Transport Secretary gets to work; A 136km 'rest day' ride; Philipsen wins; Cycle lane flowers; Giro action + more on the live blog

An eagle-eyed viewer spotted the moment Lotto Dstny's Victor Campenaerts was caught on camera relieving himself into a empty bidon (later dubbed a 'pee-don' by road.cc Jo) before mercifully waiting for the crowds to pass before lobbing it, and the included fluid, into a field. All without losing position in the peloton. Thoughts and prayers to whichever fan comes across that 'souvenir' in the bushes later.

The eagle-eyed viewer who saw the incident unfold during today's tenth stage of the Tour de France actually happened to be Campenaerts' Lotto Dstny teammate Mieke Docx, who uploaded the video to Twitter before, well, it was deleted shortly after...

The Belgian was seen clutching something in his right hand down towards his saddle, before moments later it became clear exactly what said item was, a water bottle without a lid raised upwards towards his bars. For some reason it then appeared Campenaerts showed it in the direction of the EF Education-EasyPost rider to his side, and then threw it away to his left.

Belgian champion Arnaud De Lie was on Campenaerts' wheel and seemed to enjoy the performance, but not as much as the roadside spectators who stayed dry thanks to the Lotto Dstny classics man thankfully holding on for a few seconds before ejecting the repurposed bidon into the French countryside. How the UCI and their 'damaging the image of the sport' fines view the incident may well be slightly different to the widespread amusement it caused on social media.

In the absence of the video, here are the grainiest of grainy TV pictures.

As well as a lovely before and after...

If you thought that was bad, don't look up what British cycling legend Tom Simpson apparently used a casquette for back in the day...(if the anecdotes are true)...