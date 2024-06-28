“It wasn’t too bad, just like a cold”: Tadej Pogačar says Covid isn’t “as serious anymore” after revealing he got the virus just 10 days before Tour de France + more on the live blog

Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič, and Remco Evenepoel — now, add Covid-19 to that list of foes.

Coming into the pre-race press conference yesterday evening, we assumed that we would be made privy to some additional information but was anyone expecting to hear that Pogačar, primed by most to wear the maillot jaune in Nice on 21 July, had just recovered from Covid less than two weeks ago?

“My grandfather passed away and I went to Slovenia to make a closure and see the family,” he said. “It was a bit of travelling but it was really important for me. Then I went back to the training camp [in the French Alps] but got sick and had Covid. That was a bit of a question mark… but I recovered really good from that.”

He then revealed that he tested positive for Coronavirus “around ten days ago”, but it had no impact on his training and form.

He added: “It wasn't too bad, just like a cold. It passed really fast. Especially if your body already had the virus before and I had it once or twice. It wasn't too bad, just like a cold. It passed really fast. I stopped for one day and then did some rollers inside. Then when I wasn’t sick anymore, I was riding outside.”

Umm, maybe tell that to Visma-Lease a Bike’s Sepp Kuss and Lidl-Trek’s Tao Geoghegan Hart, with both of them catching the bug and being ruled out of the Tour de France just days before the Grand Départ tomorrow in Florence.

The 25-year-old Slovenian, fresh from winning the Giro d’Italia and aiming to become the first man to do a Giro-Tour double since Marco Pantani’s triumph in 1998, would be hoping that his words don’t come back to bite him and that he’s able to stay in top shape against his primary rivals, all three of whom have had to recover from injuries sustained at the horror crash at the Tour of the Basque Country.

While Primož Roglič was fortunate enough to come out of that high-speed crash on one of the descents of the Spanish stage-race without any fractures, 2022 Vuelta a España winner Remco Evenepoel suffered a broken collarbone and a fracture to his right scapula, while two-time Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard suffered a broken collarbone and several broken ribs, as well as a collapsed lung.

Since then, Evenepoel has managed to recover and race at the Critérium du Dauphiné, finishing seventh in the general classification, however Vingegaard’s race against time to recover fully has been a tad more difficult, with the Dane’s inclusion in the Visma squad until the last minute.

> “He has to be the old Jonas again”: Visma-Lease a Bike DS says Vingegaard will decide for himself whether or not he’ll go to Tour de France

Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard before stage 15, 2023 Tour de France (A.S.O./Pauline Ballet)

However, Pogačar said that he’s happy to see Vingegaard back and excited to race against him for the top prize. He said: “It’s good to see him at the start. I think he’s ready because otherwise, I don’t think he’d be at the start. It’s something I’m looking forward to, making a great show again.

“I think the relationship between me and Jonas is extraordinary and that we always meet each other in July. It's crazy that we ride ourselves into history as rivals. I respect him a lot.”

Just two days ago, Pogačar — after having a phenomenal season in 2024, winning the Strade Bianche, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Volta a Catalunya, and Giro d'Italia in a dominating fashion — issued an ominous sign for the rest of the peloton, claiming that he has never felt so good on the bike and that his “shape is even better than what he expected”.

He said: “I’ve done some good training, and I’ve tested my legs a little bit and to be honest, I have never felt so good on the bike. I’m really looking forward to seeing if I have improved in the race situations from the Giro, but I feel good so I cannot complain!”

> Was Tadej Pogačar’s Giro d’Italia victory boring? And does it matter?