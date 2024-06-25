Wahoo ditches coin cell batteries and goes rechargeable with new Trackr heart rate monitor

Wahoo has introduced a new Trackr heart rate monitor, ditching coin cell batteries and offering a rechargeable unit instead. Marking the first product in the brand's new Trackr line of accessories, the unit promises 100 hours of battery life on a single charge. While that is significantly less than the 500 hours the coin cell batteries promise, Wahoo says this "solves long-standing consumer, environmental, performance, and safety pain points associated with HRMs".

At a quick glance, the Trackr doesn't look too dissimilar to the outgoing Tickr heart rate monitor, but it is actually quite thoroughly revamped. The actual strap is much smaller and has "a non-invasive side closure" and Wahoo says that though the strap is shorter, it will stretch to fit up to 127cm circumference chest. That is slightly more than the 122cm quoted for the outgoing Tickr.

The pod that continues to clip onto the chest star with two buttons houses the magnetic charger point, and features LED lights that indicate battery level and connections.

In terms of weight, the Trackr is said to weigh 51g, which is 3g more than the Tickr, and it continues to be IPX7 rated which means it should be fine with being submerged in water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes without any damage.

Trackr can track tracks beats per minute (BPM) in activity as well as Average Heart Rate, Max Heart Rate and Total Calories in the activity summary in the Wahoo App. It also provides heart rate variability (HRV) with a compatible app.

You can then use that data by connecting the strap to your watch or cycling computer. The Trackr has both ANT+ and multi-Bluetooth connectivity, and syncs with cycling computers, GPS smartwatches, smartphones, and apps such as Apple Watch, Zwift, Strava, Peloton, and the Wahoo ecosystem.

The price for the Trackr is set at £79.99, which is about double the price of the Tickr – but it does seem Wahoo will phase the Tickr out quickly as it's not even available on their website anymore. In its press release for the Trackr HRM, the brand said the wider Trackr lineup of accessories will expand later this year and into 2025, "featuring a range of newly designed sensors tailored for endurance athletes".

Find out more at Wahoo's website.