Barrier-jumping fan causes Tour de France pro to crash and break three teeth before race even starts while riding to team bus

Soudal Quick-Step rider Jan Hirt’s Tour de France has got off to possibly the worst, and unluckiest, start imaginable, after the Czech climber crashed while riding from the sign-on to his team bus – after colliding with a barrier-jumping fan.

In a social media post published shortly before the Tour got underway in Florence, which featured a painful-looking image of Hirt with three broken teeth, a busted nose and lip, Hirt’s team boss Patrick Lefevere claimed that a backpack-wearing spectator caused the collision, which took place after the 33-year-old signed on for stage one of cycling’s biggest race.

According to reports in Belgium, as Hirt made his way back to his team bus area following the sign-on – an often chaotic, tight environment filled with vehicles, riders, team staff, and spectators – the fan, who also reportedly “jumped a barrier”, according to Soudal Quick-Step staff, came into contact with the Czech rider.

Hirt then got tangled in the spectator’s rucksack, prompting him to fall over his handlebars, landing face-first on the road.

There 100 rules for the team but one with backpack made crashing jan Hirt between the signings and the bus. 😡😡😡.

3 teeth broken pic.twitter.com/gth0T4AqDH — Patrick Lefevere (@PatLefevere) June 29, 2024

“There [are] 100 rules for the team but one [person] with a backpack made crashing Jan Hirt between the signings and the bus. Three teeth broken,” the normally outspoken Lefevere tweeted just as the peloton rode out of Florence in the neutralised zone before the start of stage one.

“I am amazed this doesn’t happen more,” former cycling journalist and Jayco AlUla press officer Sadhbh O’Shea posted in response to the unfortunate collision.

“So many people by the buses and many of them not really paying attention to what’s going on around them. It doesn’t help that often the bus parking is squeezed into narrow spaces. Hopefully Jan Hirt will be ok, minus the broken teeth.”

Hirt, a Giro d’Italia stage winner in 2022 who is expected to play a pivotal role as part of Remco Evenepoel’s climbing support as the Belgian aims to win his debut Tour, has been seen struggling at the start of today’s stage at the back of the peloton.

The first crash of the Tour – which took place before the race even started – will add to the fears of many riders when it comes to the proximity of unsuspecting fans, especially after a number of spectator-related incidents at last year’s race.

On stage 15 of the 2023 Tour to Saint-Gervais, a mass crash was caused by a spectator leaning into the road to take a photo, taking out key Visma climber Sepp Kuss.

The resulting pile-up also saw Kuss’s teammate Nathan Van Hooydonck affected, while 2019 Tour winner Egan Bernal and Eritrean sensation Biniam Girmay also crashed.

The spectator-caused crash brought to mind the infamous incident from the opening stage of the 2021 Tour, when a fan brandishing a sign emblazoned with ‘Allez Opi-Omi’, and looking in the opposite direction, clipped Jumbo-Visma’s Tony Martin, causing a mass pile-up.

Last year’s selfie-related spill also came just days after Stef Cras was forced to abandon the Tour when a spectator leaned into the road and caused a crash, and a flag being waved by a fan got stuck in the wheels of Lilian Calmejane, causing Cras to claim some fans “have no respect” for the riders.