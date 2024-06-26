“Brightest, smartest and most connected… for how long?”: Cyclists complain of “crazily priced” new Garmin bike computer with shorter battery life and no solar option + more on the live blog

“They wonder why the cycling industry is on its a***?”

These words don’t belong to your live blogger but a Facebook commenter — and to be fair, the truth is the cycling industry hasn’t been on a purple patch lately (by lately, I mean the last 2-3 years), to put it kindly. And cyclists, like many consumers in this capitalist society, are getting frustrated with the state of things, and looks like the latest brand to bear the brunt of that ire has been Garmin.

> What the hell is going on in the bike industry? Wiggle Chain Reaction turmoil discussed plus pro cycling's idiot problem on the road.cc Podcast

If you missed it, the Swiss-American company which makes fitness and sports equipments such as smart watches and cycling computers, released its latest, upgraded version of the latter yesterday: Garmin Edge 1050, its top of the line device that succeeds the Edge 1040, and is the company’s first new cycling computer since the Edge 540 and Edge 840 were unveiled together more than a year ago.

And to start off the list of complaints road.cc has already seen about the product which was launched just a day ago, is the price. It costs £649.99 — a price point at which you buy entire bikes (my Decathlon RC500, which I absolutely love, costs the same amount).

The list only begins there, more things that seem to be bugging cyclists is the lack of a solar option and shorter battery life — to compensate for the brighter screen, needing a new mount, and Garmin Pay — which allows you to make digital payments with your cycling computer — is unsupported by many UK banks.

> Cyclists blame "utterly ridiculous bike prices" for brands' ongoing struggles, after Giant's sales slashed again

Here are some words from road.cc readers:

muppetkeeper: “Careful of this one, GPlama on YouTube points out that the half turn mount has moved, and this unit is most likely not to fit on your existing mounts... FFS, idiots. How many of us have K-Edge or integrated mounts. I bought a1040 today, now just about affordable.”

Secret_squirrel: “What are Garmin up to? Didnt the 1030 go on for years before the 1040 was released? Personally I prefer a slightly crapper screen and almost double the battery life.

They must feel threatened by the Karoo?

I'd pay for a 1040.5 at about £399-£450. Might keep a lookout for discounted 1040’s…”

ravenbait: “Garmin pay is almost completely unsupported by banks in the UK, so I wouldn't worry too much about getting used to paying with your computer.”

60kg lean keen climbing machine: “£600 pounds for a bike computer, I would not have any cash left to buy much coffee and cake if i spent that amount on a bike head unit. I have spent less than that on a whole bike, and it works and does the job that any bike should do just fine. My current computer is Bryton 420 (£80 - £100) That does every thing I want for over 6 times less. Yes if you got the cash then "fill your boots!!" but realy are we just being marketed ever more functions, tinkering at the edges, and then paying top money for only a little more?”

However, it wasn’t all bad blood…

Jetman’s Dad: “Garmin Pay supports Starling, I haven't paid with anything other than my Forerunner for the last year or so and it has worked flawlessly. The only place I was unable to use it was a small car park in Cornwall that also refused to accept a contactless payment from my Co-op visa debit card.

I'll give you that support across UK banks is poor, but it is not a "shit function thats almost entirely of zero use”.”

mark1a: “For every halo bike or top of the range accessory, there are many alternative options below it. Nobody is forcing you to buy anything, or indeed post a comment telling the class that you don't need it. Yes you can spend north of £12k on a bike, but equally there are many models below £1k.

One could also argue that the top end products contribute to the functionality of mainstream stuff with trickle-down technology. Do you think that mechanical 105 would be as good as it is now without the Dura-Ace of 10 years ago? Do you think Garmin Edge 130 (currently £140) would be as good as it is without the likes of 1030, 1040, 1050 sales funding the development?”

> “I’ll see you in the winter”: Zwift accused of “taking subscribers for granted” as monthly subscription rises from £12.99 to £17.99 – but company says price hike “necessary” for platform’s development

Over at Facebook, things were a lot less meticulous, and a lot more snappish, here’s a choice of comments…

“Seriously over hyped & priced. Will not pay so much for minor improvements”

“So it's easier to remove your Garmin from your bike mount to pay at the cafe than the phone you have in your back pocket… Genius”

“Has the battery life improved ? Brightest / Smartest / Most connected … for how long?”

“I see more and more competition in this market. So, do these benefits outweigh the negative aspects like limited battery life?”

“If you can ride fast then you would not need more than 5hrs of battery life…”

*cue to Remco Evenepoel getting dropped in the Alps and then waiting for his team car to get a change of Garmin…