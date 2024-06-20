Vingegaard and Van Aert to ride Tour de France as Visma-Lease a Bike reveal super squad (+ special “Renaissance” jersey); Did we really need another blue kit in the peloton?; Police slammed for collision reporting; Candyman bike + more on the live blog

Jonas Vingegaard, Sepp Kuss, Matteo Jorgenson, Wilco Kelderman, Christophe Laporte, Tiesj Benoot, Wout van Aert, and Jan Tratnik.

Wow, that's strong, strong team. You know what, I can't wait for the next Saturday! Team Emirates vs Visma, Pogačar vs Vingegaard — let the fireworks go off!

The moment we have all been waiting for. We are very happy to announce our Tour de France line-up. ⚜️🔹#limitlessthinking pic.twitter.com/Qmj2H9JinE — Team Visma | Lease a Bike (@vismaleaseabike) June 20, 2024

And that does prove that our tinfoil hat theory that Jorgenson's picture in the French Alps was indeed a soft launch of the Visma team, with only Kelderman and Kuss missing from the team's altitude training camp.

Jonas Vingegaard, the defending champion, who'll be looking to add a third maillot jaune to his wardrobe, said: "I am excited to start the Tour. The last few months have not always been easy, but I thank my family and Team Visma | Lease a Bike for their unwavering support. We have worked together to get to this moment, and of course, I am very excited to see where I stand. I feel good and very motivated."

Visma-Lease a Bike's Sporting Director Merijn Zeeman said: "I am very proud of Jonas and the coaching team. He is coming back from a serious injury. In the last few weeks, he has shown what a champion he is, both mentally and physically. Of course, we don't know how far he can go yet. We are being cautious because he has not been able to race, and his preparation has been less than ideal, to say the least. But he will be there, healthy and motivated."

The news that Vingegaard will be riding the Tour de France would come as a massive relief for many fans, after several doubts lingering over the Danish rider's ability to recover from the horror crash at the Itzulia Basque Tour and get fit in time.

> “He has to be the old Jonas again”: Visma-Lease a Bike DS says Vingegaard will decide for himself whether or not he’ll go to Tour de France

And the cherry on the top is that Wout van Aert, the phenomenal puncheur and essentially a true all-rounder, who not only has the ability to win races himself but also crucially for the team, can determine the stage outcomes with his attacks, is also fit to race after his own crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen where he broke his collarbone and a couple of ribs.

Van Aert said: "I am really looking forward to the Tour de France. Of course, this was not the plan initially, but after my development in the last weeks, I really wanted it, and the team agreed. Our main goal is, of course, to ride a top classification with Jonas. I want to contribute to that with an excellent team."

Zeeman added: "Just like Jonas, Wout has had to deal with a considerable physical and mental blow. But once again, Wout has shown himself to be a rock-solid champion. His class as an athlete and leadership qualities add value to our team. We are happy to have Jonas and Wout at the start, together with an excellent team. And also in this unique Renaissance jersey that was unveiled today."

Alongside, Laporte, fresh off the back of winning Paris-Nice and the Dwars door Vlaanderen and finishing second at the Critérium du Dauphine, as well as Sepp Kuss who took the win at the Vuelta last year and is arguably the best domestique in the peloton, Jan Tratnik who won the Omloop het Nieuwsblad this year and Benoot who secured a podium position at the Amstel Gold Race — I repeat, that is one strong team.