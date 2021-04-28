Near Miss of the Day 576: Close pass driver faces disciplinary action (video includes swearing)

The driver responsible for this very close pass preceded by a toot on his horn is facing disciplinary action from his employers after the cyclist on the receiving end sent him footage of the incident plus a subsequent exchange with him.

Jayme, the road.cc reader who filmed the clip, told us: “I sent it off to Avon and Somerset Police, as well as the company (IDVerde).

“A&S came back with the usual ‘the driver has been issued with a warning letter or NIP’ [Notice of Intended Prosecution’.

“In addition to the close pass video, I sent an additional video to the driver's company of an interaction I had with him a bit further up the road.

“He had parked in a lay-by about a mile or two down the road, so I approached him and asked if he thought his pass was acceptable.

“Let's just say he didn't think he did anything wrong and used a few colourful words to describe me,” Jayme added.

“The area manager was very apologetic about this driver's behaviour and after an internal investigation, the matter was going to a disciplinary hearing.”

