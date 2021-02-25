Controversial cycling YouTuber Lucas Brunelle falls through ice while riding over frozen river; Council go ahead with cycle lane plans despite residents' fundraiser; Quick-Step go carbon neutral; Cycling on the box + more on the live blog

Deceuninck-Quick-Step says they managed to successfully offset their carbon emissions in 2020. The team partnered with CO2Logic to calculate their carbon footprint to be 1,288 tons of CO2, equivalent to driving a car 179 times around the world, or 539 return flights between Brussels and New York. The amount of forestation needed to capture this much CO2 would be equivalent to 3,099 football pitches.

Quick-Step chose two projects to offset their footprint: one helping supply safe drinking water in Uganda and another to help reforest the area around the iconic climb of Mont Ventoux. Since its inception the Ugandan project has supplied over 1.9 million litres of clean water to 823 people, preserving 825 hectares of trees and offsetting nearly 1,300 tons of CO2.

Team CEO Patrick Lefevere spoke of the sport's responsibility to contribute to green projects: "Cycling is a beautiful sport that has drawn us all together, but we need to look at how we can compete in races held all over the planet while still protecting the fragile environment around us.

"Since we launched the project, we have noticed a changing of the tide within cycling, with the UCI very recently announcing changes to the rules on dealing with waste during a race. This is just the start of what we hope can be a big movement within the sport and we will be look to push event further in 2021."