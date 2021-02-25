Support road.cc

Live blog

Controversial cycling YouTuber Lucas Brunelle falls through ice while riding over frozen river; Council go ahead with cycle lane plans despite residents' fundraiser; Quick-Step go carbon neutral; Cycling on the box + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs...
Thu, Feb 25, 2021 09:05
Lucas Brunelle falling through ice
14:20
13:27
Cycling on the box
ITV will show highlights of Paris-Nice every night during the week-long stage race. The race begins on Sunday March 7 and an hour-long highlights show will be aired on ITV 4 every night at 7pm, except the opening stage which will be shown at 6pm. In an extra boost for UK-based cycling fans, both men's and women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad will be shown on GCN+ and Eurosport after the broadcasters secured the rights to the big first race of the Classics campaign. Fans had been critical of the outlets when they found out the race wouldn't be available to UK viewers. However, the issue has now been sorted and fans can watch the races on either platform.

Some of the pros have been out reconing the route this morning...

12:28
Jonas Vingegaard wins UAE Tour stage five summit finish at Jebel Jais

Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard mugged Alexey Lutsenko in the final 250m to win stage five's summit finish at the UAE Tour. Lutsenko had been in the break all day but saw his advantage dwindle on the final climb. A late attack by the Dane bridged the gap and he easily dispatched the weary Astana rider in the sprint to the line. Tadej Pogačar beat Adam Yates to second, extending his lead in the overall. There are two more sprint stages left this week so any changes to the race lead would be a major surprise.

11:46
British Cycling extend deal with Kalas Sportswear
British Cyling will continue to use pro kits made by Czech-based custom cycle wear specialists Kalas. The brand has provided the Great Britain Cycling Team kits for the last four years and will continue to do so until the end of 2024. British Cycling Performance Director Stephen Park said it is undoubtedly very positive news for their programme.

"When it comes to performance, our on-bike clothing supplier is important to the success of the Great Britain Cycling Team. To be the world's best we must be at the cutting edge of innovation. We have developed a close working relationship with Kalas and together we have some very exciting on-bike clothing plans which will improve aerodynamic performance and help make our riders go faster on the bike," Park explained.

11:18
Deceuninck-Quick-Step go CO2 neutral
Deceuninck-Quick-Step says they managed to successfully offset their carbon emissions in 2020. The team partnered with CO2Logic to calculate their carbon footprint to be 1,288 tons of CO2, equivalent to driving a car 179 times around the world, or 539 return flights between Brussels and New York. The amount of forestation needed to capture this much CO2 would be equivalent to 3,099 football pitches.

Quick-Step chose two projects to offset their footprint: one helping supply safe drinking water in Uganda and another to help reforest the area around the iconic climb of Mont Ventoux. Since its inception the Ugandan project has supplied over 1.9 million litres of clean water to 823 people, preserving 825 hectares of trees and offsetting nearly 1,300 tons of CO2.

Team CEO Patrick Lefevere spoke of the sport's responsibility to contribute to green projects: "Cycling is a beautiful sport that has drawn us all together, but we need to look at how we can compete in races held all over the planet while still protecting the fragile environment around us.

"Since we launched the project, we have noticed a changing of the tide within cycling, with the UCI very recently announcing changes to the rules on dealing with waste during a race. This is just the start of what we hope can be a big movement within the sport and we will be look to push event further in 2021."

09:54
Controversial cycling YouTuber Lucas Brunelle falls through ice while riding over frozen river

A quick look at Lucas Brunelle's old videos and the times he's featured on this site will tell you he isn't your usual cycling filmmaker...Previous videos include daredevil descents, drafting lorries, holding onto vehicles and weaving in and out of traffic. So it's probably not a massive shock to see 40 seconds into his latest upload him riding along the frozen Charles River near Boston...and falling through the ice. 

In helping Lucas get out, his riding partner also falls through. A concerned onlooker asks if they need any help before Brunelle replies "No, we're all set thanks," as he clambers out the freezing water, moving his bike to safety before returning for his friend...

Talking about the incident to Boston.com, Brunelle said: "I ride my bike the same way I trade stocks. It’s my nature to take high risks and high return."

In 2014, we reported that Brunelle had been "pummelled" by a Boston taxi driver who intervened after the cyclist hit a pedestrian while jumping a red light.

09:19
Copenhagen commuting scenes
08:48
Council go ahead with cycle lane plans despite residents' fundraiser
Last week on the blog we shared the story about the Dublin cyclist who donated €5 to this GoFundMe campaign, set up to support opposition to a proposed bike lane. The cyclist left a message with his donation saying: "Buy yourselves two Flat Whites with my €5 donation. Don’t waste any more money donating. Your campaign will fail. On your bikes lads!"

This week Dublin City Council has confirmed they are pressing on with works to build the cycleway, despite the residents' fundraiser. The GoFundMe raised €21,345, including many large donations exceeding €100. At least two people donated €1,000 to the campaign which was set up to "cover costs in relation to our planning and legal options and to continue to fight for a solution that will provide Sandymount with a cycle lane that utilises existing available off road potential."

The Irish Times reports that traffic will be reduced to one-way from next week to facilitate the opening of a two-way cycleway later in the month, initially for a six-month trial. A judicial review of the council's plans is due in April.

The appeal submission sent to An Bord Pleanála, the national planning appeals board, claimed the cycleway will risk greater transmission of air-borne droplets, increasing Covid transmission rates. The submission claimed this would be exacerbated because the cyclists in computer generated images of the route are "not wearing a face covering of any description"...

Dublin Council has maintained that the cycle lane doesn't need planning permission as it is in line with the government's advice to implement walking and cycling schemes during the pandemic.

