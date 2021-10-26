"An everyday occurrence": Driver pulls out on cyclist in very relatable clip; Geraint Thomas Cycling Trust; BathLive readers LOVE active travel; Alt Tour film; Strange kit release + more on the live blog

I'd wager if you're here reading road.cc and you've been riding bikes for any sustained period of time, then you'll be familiar with this manoeuvre. CycleGaz certainly has, he's even nailed down his cheery "Ohhh, thank you for looking. Thank you, really appreciate it" and ride on...
Presumably, the driver here didn't even consider the thought of a cyclist rolling up the bike lane on the inside of the stationary cars. Maybe it's a clip to highlight how paint on the road doesn't help keep cyclists safe, but I'd say it's mainly just a very relatable piece of bad driving.
Anyway, even if there was a segregated lane it might not have helped...remember this vid from Cork's new South Mall cycle path? One local rider took a spin down the new lane, only to narrowly avoid a triple collision with two drivers pulling into it without seeing him.
As is the way with Twitter, not everyone agreed the driver was at fault in the CycleGaz video...two accounts (both related to London taxi drivers) took issue. Our old 'friends' at Taxileaks blamed Gaz for riding like he's in a velodrome and took issue with the rider pressing his head unit afterwards too...that's a new one for the bingo cards.
It's a return to form for the self-proclaimed 'London's no1 Taxi news website/blog' which was last seen on the live blog arguing with Jeremy Vine about cyclists needing registration plates. The advice from fellow cyclists was more sympathetic...one person recommended rechargeable air horns, another the advice "assume that every single driver will ignore your right of way and pull out on you"...
Got to love a WTF hand too...
