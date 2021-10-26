Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"An everyday occurrence": Driver pulls out on cyclist in very relatable clip; Geraint Thomas Cycling Trust; BathLive readers LOVE active travel; Alt Tour film; Strange kit release + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday live blog time! Dan Alexander is the man behind the keyboard for today's action...
Tue, Oct 26, 2021 09:04
20
10:28
Mamnick raises eyebrows with this bizarre kit release

In the market for biathlon kit? Probably not. But Sheffield-based cycling clothing company Mamnick raised eyebrows with this interesting kit release photo...as well as the brand's no nonsense approach to dealing with unhappy replies...

I don't really know what to say about this. You can make up your own mind...

09:38
Rapha Gone Racing: Behind the scenes of Lachlan Morton's Alt Tour

As always with the EF Education-Nippo x Rapha collabs there's a great behind the scenes film documenting the trip. Lachlan Morton's Alt Tour film is worth the wait. We spent most of July just watching his little avatar zipping across France on the tracker, now you can actually see what it was like slogging away day after day...in his sandals. Well worth a watch...

09:02
BathLive readers LOVE active travel

70 comments under this. Get comfy, grab the popcorn, we're going in...

Scotty Turner got the ball rolling: "Oh that plonker again, anti car cycalist(sic)"

Chris Dunn rather menacingly added: "Car owners are voters and you don't want to be upsetting them." 

Stuart Pike may have the solution though..."Unless they flatten all the hills out, it's all rubbish." Right, lads. Get that roller out and flatten some of those hills for us...

In fairness, a few people pointed out the need to make public transport more reliable and accessible, including Vanessa Roberts: "Our bus service to Bath is diabolical and the train isn't much better. I prefer to use the park and ride when I can as parking prices are high."

Any locals want to have their say? 

08:42
Geraint Thomas launches Cycling Trust aiming to get young people cycling

 G has set up the Geraint Thomas Cycling Trust (GTCT) so that "every young person can enjoy the spirit of cycling by participating in cycling regardless of their individual circumstances." Through grant funding and a support programme, the trust wants to encourage more youngsters to ride bikes, while also tackling the affordability issue that many face when buying and maintaining their bicycle.

On the sport side of things the GTCT has pledged to develop a network of community volunteer mentors, and more widely it will work with other cycling organisations and local cycling clubs and schools to support young people who want to cycle.

07:38
"An everyday occurrence": Driver pulls out on cyclist in very relatable clip

I'd wager if you're here reading road.cc and you've been riding bikes for any sustained period of time, then you'll be familiar with this manoeuvre. CycleGaz certainly has, he's even nailed down his cheery "Ohhh, thank you for looking. Thank you, really appreciate it" and ride on...

Presumably, the driver here didn't even consider the thought of a cyclist rolling up the bike lane on the inside of the stationary cars. Maybe it's a clip to highlight how paint on the road doesn't help keep cyclists safe, but I'd say it's mainly just a very relatable piece of bad driving.

Anyway, even if there was a segregated lane it might not have helped...remember this vid from Cork's new South Mall cycle path? One local rider took a spin down the new lane, only to narrowly avoid a triple collision with two drivers pulling into it without seeing him.

As is the way with Twitter, not everyone agreed the driver was at fault in the CycleGaz video...two accounts (both related to London taxi drivers) took issue. Our old 'friends' at Taxileaks blamed Gaz for riding like he's in a velodrome and took issue with the rider pressing his head unit afterwards too...that's a new one for the bingo cards.

It's a return to form for the self-proclaimed 'London's no1 Taxi news website/blog' which was last seen on the live blog arguing with Jeremy Vine about cyclists needing registration plates. The advice from fellow cyclists was more sympathetic...one person recommended rechargeable air horns, another the advice "assume that every single driver will ignore your right of way and pull out on you"...

Got to love a WTF hand too...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments