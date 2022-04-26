Cyclist chased by kerb-mounting phone driver in “bizarre and terrifying” footage; Kate Hoey calls for more powerful motoring lobby after “nightmare” Highway Code changes; Enough with the tunnels, Elon; Cancellara is back + more on the live blog

Bloody hell.

This video, uploaded to YouTube last night by cycling activist Mike van Erp – better known as CyclingMikey (or the bike riding Batman, as one motorist disparagingly referred to him) – highlights the real dangers inherent in trying to make the roads safe for those on two wheels.

The cyclist who captured the video, who then sent it on to Mike, had allegedly just filmed a motorist using his phone behind the wheel in the Forest Hill area of London in February.

As we can see from the terrifying footage, the driver took exception to this piece of helmet cam activism, chasing the cyclist in his car after what we assume is a passenger tried to initially catch him on foot.

The motorist even mounts the kerb at one point during the pursuit, as the cyclist desperately pleads for passers-by to call the police. The bike rider finally escaped by turning into a private drive and switching off his lights.

According to Mikey, who claimed he was assaulted himself by a phone driver in January, the Met Police told the cyclist they couldn’t identify the driver.

Mike has posted the video to Twitter and YouTube in an attempt to track down the driver, with some cyclists responding to the “shocking” footage by calling for a life ban for the motorist.

“Insane. That calls for prison time and a life ban from driving,” said one commenter.

“I recently got chased in a similar manner after calling out to a driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road. He did a U-turn and chased me, overtaking and brake-checking me twice while yelling abuse. It was all captured on front and rear cameras with the car and driver clearly identifiable.

“I submitted the video to police but never heard anything more about it.”

Makes my blood boil as well as want to weep 😢 — AnnGreggs 💙 🇺🇦 (@AnnGregoryRN) April 25, 2022

That's scary. The cyclist must have been terrified & worn-out — Bernie (@Bernieadufe) April 25, 2022

And yet this does not surprise me that this kind of behaviour is so common in society today. People are literally triggered at any level into such aggression. I hope he gets caught. — thisisthatian (@thisisthatian) April 26, 2022

This is why on any route I ride regularly I have a mental map of bail-out points where I can get somewhere a car can't follow. I resent having to have this but there are a lot of dangerous angry people out there in possession of one of the world's most dangerous weapons, a car. — Rendel Harris (@Rendel_Harris) April 26, 2022

We’ll keep you up to date with this story if any more details emerge.