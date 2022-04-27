Wahoo buys RGT Cycling virtual training platform... and lays off 50 staff

However, the announcement came as news circulated of around 50 redundancies at the company, something Wahoo said was part of "strategic changes".
"The strategic changes were made to support the growth and development of Wahoo," the brand told road.cc.
"We didn’t take these decisions lightly, but made them to ensure Wahoo can maintain focus on new innovative products and services. The needs of our athletes are evolving and our approach to providing solutions needs to do the same.
"We greatly value the contributions of our talented colleagues and are committed to supporting impacted team members in their transitions."
A source told road.cc that employees have been laid off across all departments, including device, firmware and Wahoo SYSTM, and were notified last Thursday.
Wahoo had ramped up its employee numbers over the past few years, in part fuelled by the surge in demand for online training equipment during Covid lockdowns, but now cites "strategic changes" necessary to continue its "growth and development".
What's changed?
Wahoo is launching a new premium subscription service — Wahoo X, which will give subscribers access to both Wahoo SYSTM and Wahoo RGT (formerly RGT Cycling) under a single login, and for the same price ($14.99/£11.95 a month or $129/£103 a year) as the previous standalone SYSTM subscription.
Current subscribers of either Wahoo SYTSM or RGT Cycling will be moved across at no additional charge.
Wahoo has celebrated the acquisition and says adding to its portfolio of performance software will give athletes "unparalleled choice in how they train".
Wahoo X subscribers will have access to RGT's virtual cycling platform, including routes on real life roads and parcours made famous by professional races, such as the Tour of Flanders.
The platform also has a Magic Roads feature which allows users to upload their own GPX file from any route in the world and let RGT build an accurate virtual version.
"The acquisition of RGT Cycling and the launch of the new Wahoo X subscription service gives athletes more options, more convenience, and more control over how they train," said Mike Saturnia, CEO of Wahoo.
"With a single subscription and one account that works across the entire suite of Wahoo products, we're able to deliver unprecedented value and a best-in-class experience that seamlessly integrates the Wahoo ecosystem of hardware and software solutions, allowing athletes to get the most out of their training, whether indoors or outdoors.
"And while the benefits are best realised through the Wahoo ecosystem, we're committed to ensuring that our expanded offering of comprehensive training and virtual cycling software remains open and compatible with key industry players and standards. Athlete choice and freedom will continue to be at the heart of everything we do at Wahoo."
In 2019, Wahoo acquired The Sufferfest indoor training platform (last year rebranded to Wahoo SYSTM) to offer users personalised workouts paired with customisable training plans. RGT Cycling's virtual training platform has now been added to the package, under the new Wahoo X banner.
Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.
