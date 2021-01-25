Five empty lanes...but cyclists and pedestrians are crammed into one; Everyone's favourite folder is back; Snow day cycling + more on the live blog

This whacky folder first came to our attention last year with its Stages power meter (now a Quarq), SRAM eTap and 55t chainring...Now it's back and better than ever with some new wheels...Sharing on the Bikeporn thread on Reddit, it's owner and creator e_pilot said: "Just built up these 40mm wheels on Mavic hubs with Sapim strong single butted spokes. Still China rims unfortunately as 451 rims are an odd duck. Had shallow 25mm generic China wheels/spokes/hubs before this.

"They're a little bit heavier, but 451 wheels are so small they're only about as heavy as a the Mavic 700c 64mm carbon wheelset I have on my real bike. Aero gains will be marginal, especially on a wheel this small, but you can't put a price on deep rim clout/aesthetics."