Live blog

Five empty lanes...but cyclists and pedestrians are crammed into one; Everyone's favourite folder is back; Snow day cycling + more on the live blog

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 09:04
Mon, Jan 25, 2021 09:04
Brighton seafront (Twitter)
12:37
11:58
Everyone's favourite folder is back

New Wheel Day for everybody’s favorite bike from r/Bikeporn

This whacky folder first came to our attention last year with its Stages power meter (now a Quarq), SRAM eTap and 55t chainring...Now it's back and better than ever with some new wheels...Sharing on the Bikeporn thread on Reddit, it's owner and creator e_pilot said: "Just built up these 40mm wheels on Mavic hubs with Sapim strong single butted spokes. Still China rims unfortunately as 451 rims are an odd duck. Had shallow 25mm generic China wheels/spokes/hubs before this.

"They're a little bit heavier, but 451 wheels are so small they're only about as heavy as a the Mavic 700c 64mm carbon wheelset I have on my real bike. Aero gains will be marginal, especially on a wheel this small, but you can't put a price on deep rim clout/aesthetics."

11:42
Jumbo-Visma practise their bike handling skills

No this isn't Jumbo-Visma trying to pass their Cycling Proficiency Test before the new season...Skills sessions like these aren't something we hear too much about. We assume pro riders just go on seven hour training rides with hard intervals to prepare for racing, not ride around some cones in a car park. But if I stop being facetious for a second it does make sense. How many times has a rider lost out due to positioning, a silly crash or poor descending? Probably enough to warrant occasionaly practising bike handling skills...This session was taken by Spanish downhill mountain biker Oscar Saiz, who has helped several pro riders improve their descending in the past, including FDJ's David Gaudu and the Giant Shimano squad.  

11:17
Snow day cycling

The snowy weather across many parts of the country didn't stop some hardy souls getting out on the bike. These were the scenes in London yesterday...

10:51
Beryl adds e-Scooters to their fleet of transport schemes in Bournemouth and Poole
Beryl e-Scooter

Beryl will add 50 e-Scooters to their fleet of electric transport in Bournemouth and Poole. Hired through their app, the scooters are "another form of safe, sustainable and affordable transport" with their launch fast tracked in response to the pandemic. Beryl already has a bike share scheme in the Dorset towns but will add scooters to help promote socially distanced travel.

The e-Scooters will be available from access bays, including at Bournemouth and Poole's hospitals as well as both train stations. More e-Scooters will be added as lockdown is eased and the trial is part of a 12 month Department for Transport pilot. To use the scheme you must have a valid UK driving licence. Scooters can be accessed as a pay-as-you-go user for a £1.50 unlock fee + 10p per minute or through bundles priced at 5p per minute when buying 100-300 minutes.

09:57
Even better, there's a video...

Here's the full video for your enjoyment. Superb. 

09:51
Happy Monday!
09:26
The pop-up cycle lanes were removed due to congestion....
Brighton seafront (Twitter)

A bit of further digging and here's what Brighton and Hove City Council said when the cycle lane was removed: "We recognised the serious concerns raised by public transport users and providers that congestion in a small section of the additional temporary A259 cycle lane had caused unavoidable delays to public transport in the city. We therefore agreed to suspend this short stretch of the lane."

The temporary lane was ripped out in August with Brighton and Hove Buses pleased by the decision after they reported delays due to the new road layout, something which the council's lead member for transport called "unacceptable".

08:46
Five empty lanes...but cyclists and pedestrians are crammed into one

This is the opposite side of the story to when councillors or motorists complain about pop-up cycle lanes being unnecessary. In Brighton on Saturday plenty of people were getting outside in the sunshine on foot and by bike. Of the six lanes available, including one bike lane, five of them were empty except for a few cars.

Steve Moses shared these pictures and expressed his concern at the lack of opportunity for the cyclists and pedestrians to abide by social distancing measures, pointing out the "unfair" and "unsafe" road layout. The angle of the photo may make the crowding look worse than it is but that doesn't change the fact that there is plenty empty room which some of those people could be using with appropriate infrastructure. A couple of replies to the photos mention the fact that there was briefly an additional lane for cycling back in the summer but that it was quickly pulled out...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

