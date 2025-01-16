"Eight people on bicycles occupy the space for one modern car": Cyclist's traffic photo sparks debate about "future of cities" and "efficiency" of cycle lanes + more on the live blog

Long-running live blog favourite BobFromAccounts snapped this photo of cyclists stopped at a set of traffic lights the other day. As an aside, having recently cycled in London at a peak commuting time, I can confirm it's now the norm to be queued at least five or six deep when waiting for the lights to change, such is the popularity of cycling in the capital.

Let your mind wander and you could easily daydream about being an assembled Tour de France pro mingling at the start of another stage with your peloton of colleagues... obviously greyer, wetter and colder in London than France in July, plus Tadej Pogačar never looked to his right and saw rivals on Santander Cycles or a Brompton.

Anyway, I digress, back to the point. BobFromAccounts shared the picture on social media. We've opted to embed the version from Bluesky rather than Twitter/X because... well... Elon Musk.

At least 8 people on bicycles occupy the space for 1 modern car. This is efficiency; this is the future of cities. Build more cycle infrastructure, as not everyone can or wants to drive [image or embed] — Bob From Accounts 🚲 (@bobfromaccounts.bsky.social) 14 January 2025 at 14:56

It was, unsurprisingly, on Twitter, however, where the 'liveliest' discussion came... so much so, Bob followed up the original post with this reply: "Enjoying the standard replies from those concerned about the 'weekly shop, cold, disabled, rain, hills' which, reading between the lines, are nothing more than wishing to drive everywhere without consequences."

Obviously, not everyone can cycle, but better bike lanes + more people cycling + less people driving = more room for those who genuinely do need to access driven journeys in London.

Bob had his work cut out replying to all the hundreds of other replies, many taking issue with his statements.

"1 x 16-seat minibus could use that same space," one said. "Which means double the people getting to where they want to be in comfort and much faster if the cyclists weren’t slowing them down."

Bob's reply? "Obviously you've never ventured to London where the average speed of a motor vehicle is 8mph."

Mr minibus's last-ditch effort? "Yeah because they are stuck behind cyclists. To be fair no one in London should need a car. Public transport is far superior to anywhere else in the UK." Now we're getting somewhere...

We obviously couldn't let this pass with out road tax effort too... drumroll please...

Intriguingly, some furthered the point about fitting one bus in the space for 10 or 20 cyclists, apparently seeing it as some sort of 'gotcha', but in the process inadvertently aiding the argument for less private vehicle use in cities and major urban areas, with walking, cycling and public transport prioritised instead.

It wasn't all blue tick accounts and fury... one commenter agreed single-occupant car use in London is "inefficient and unsociable" and suggested "really, cars, especially SUVs need to be removed from roads in city centres".