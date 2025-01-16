Support road.cc

Live blog

"Eight people on bicycles occupy the space for one modern car": Cyclist's traffic photo sparks debate about "future of cities" and "efficiency" of cycle lanes + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is on live blog duty this Thursday, bringing you your usual round-up of all the news, reaction, silliness and more from the world of cycling today
Thu, Jan 16, 2025 09:06
"Eight people on bicycles occupy the space for one modern car": Cyclist's traffic photo sparks debate about "future of cities" and "efficiency" of cycle lanes + more on the live blogCyclist's traffic photo sparks debate about "future of cities" (@BobFromAccounts/Twitter)
08:49
"Eight people on bicycles occupy the space for one modern car": Cyclist's traffic photo sparks debate about "future of cities" and "efficiency" of cycle lanes

Long-running live blog favourite BobFromAccounts snapped this photo of cyclists stopped at a set of traffic lights the other day. As an aside, having recently cycled in London at a peak commuting time, I can confirm it's now the norm to be queued at least five or six deep when waiting for the lights to change, such is the popularity of cycling in the capital.

Let your mind wander and you could easily daydream about being an assembled Tour de France pro mingling at the start of another stage with your peloton of colleagues... obviously greyer, wetter and colder in London than France in July, plus Tadej Pogačar never looked to his right and saw rivals on Santander Cycles or a Brompton.

Anyway, I digress, back to the point. BobFromAccounts shared the picture on social media. We've opted to embed the version from Bluesky rather than Twitter/X because... well... Elon Musk.

At least 8 people on bicycles occupy the space for 1 modern car. This is efficiency; this is the future of cities. Build more cycle infrastructure, as not everyone can or wants to drive

[image or embed]

— Bob From Accounts 🚲 (@bobfromaccounts.bsky.social) 14 January 2025 at 14:56

It was, unsurprisingly, on Twitter, however, where the 'liveliest' discussion came... so much so, Bob followed up the original post with this reply: "Enjoying the standard replies from those concerned about the 'weekly shop, cold, disabled, rain, hills' which, reading between the lines, are nothing more than wishing to drive everywhere without consequences."

Obviously, not everyone can cycle, but better bike lanes + more people cycling + less people driving = more room for those who genuinely do need to access driven journeys in London.

Bob had his work cut out replying to all the hundreds of other replies, many taking issue with his statements.

"1 x 16-seat minibus could use that same space," one said. "Which means double the people getting to where they want to be in comfort and much faster if the cyclists weren’t slowing them down."

> Over half of Londoners think councils prefer improving roads for drivers over safety of cyclists and pedestrians, as majority call for more Low Traffic Neighbourhoods and 20mph limits, new study finds

Bob's reply? "Obviously you've never ventured to London where the average speed of a motor vehicle is 8mph."

Mr minibus's last-ditch effort? "Yeah because they are stuck behind cyclists. To be fair no one in London should need a car. Public transport is far superior to anywhere else in the UK." Now we're getting somewhere...

We obviously couldn't let this pass with out road tax effort too... drumroll please...

Twitter road tax comment

Intriguingly, some furthered the point about fitting one bus in the space for 10 or 20 cyclists, apparently seeing it as some sort of 'gotcha', but in the process inadvertently aiding the argument for less private vehicle use in cities and major urban areas, with walking, cycling and public transport prioritised instead. 

It wasn't all blue tick accounts and fury... one commenter agreed single-occupant car use in London is "inefficient and unsociable" and suggested "really, cars, especially SUVs need to be removed from roads in city centres".

09:58
09:36
Fabian Cancellara on TT-light Giro d'Italia route: "Seeing the drift of this specialty in the Grand Tours hurts me a lot, but this is the trend of modern cycling"
Fabian Cancellara (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 licenced by sumofmarc:Flickr)

Fabian Cancellara hopes time trials make a return to prominence on Grand Tour parcours in the future, Spartacus saying it "hurts me a lot" seeing the "drift" away from TT-heavy routes. His comments to Bicisport come following the Giro d'Italia's route reveal on Monday, the opening Grand Tour of the season only to include two TT stages, a total of 42km over the three weeks.

"Seeing the drift of this speciality in the Grand Tours hurts me a lot," Cancellara, who won two Olympic golds and four world titles in the discipline, said. "But this is the trend of modern cycling. They say they are not 'spectacular' and now the top riders are the same on this terrain that no longer makes the difference. Too bad, I hope this can change in the future."

Vuelta 2013 S11 ITT Fabian Cancellara (© Unicredit:Graham Watson)

Now the team manager of the ambitious Tudor Pro Cycling Team, Cancellara is hoping his squad will get a wildcard invite to the opening Grand Tour of the season. The Swiss team's off-season saw some big-name recruitment, Julian Alaphilippe and Marc Hirschi joining an ever-improving roster that already included Michael Storer, Matteo Trentin and Alberto Dainese.

Fabian Cancellara 2016 Olympic Games (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"When we set up this project, we told ourselves that within five years at most we would enter the WorldTour," Cancellara explained. "We are on the right path, every year we are adding a piece to our puzzle, and even in the eyes of the public and industry insiders we have become a reality in all respects. Now they consider us and often fear us.

"Everyone is looking at Julian and Marc, but I'll tell you more: the best purchases for the season are not them. You can't imagine how important it is to build a strong team around these champions. I'm talking about mechanics, masseurs, trainers, cooks. We are now a structure that has more than 100 people. Then it's clear that with two riders like that, expectations rise.

"With a two-time world champion and a guy like Hirschi who is among the best in the world in the UCI Ranking, we obviously have to play a leading role. The Ardennes classics can be our main goal, but also the stages of the Grand Tours and the short stage races where we will be invited."

