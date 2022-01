Painfully bad cycle lane makes us laugh (you'll cry if you don't); Jackass does cycling; Santander Cycles seen in Jamaica and Australia; Bike shop celebrates 100th birthday; Irn Bru gels; Bike rack fail + more on the live blog

Jamaica, Australia, Romania, Gambia and Turkey are some of the locations London's Santander hire cycles have ended up, according to Transport for London. Responding to a Freedom of Information request from MyLondon, TFL revealed 4,259 bikes have been lost since 2013, and on "very rare occasions" have been reported outside the UK.

Of the 71,747 bikes which went missing for more than 24 hours since 2013, 67,498 were recovered. In 2020, 12,448 bikes went missing, of which 950 were not found.

Vandalism and theft sometimes seems an unfortunate inevitability of city centre schemes...

Nextbike recently resumed its Cardiff cycle hire scheme following a two-month suspension due to a "staggering" level of vandalism, thefts and threats against employees.

Meanwhile in Manchester, ahead of the latest fleet of hire bikes being made available, Andy Burnham urged people to not chuck them in the city's canals...

He didn't say if sneaking them out to Jamaica was allowed...although I reckon we can guess the answer...