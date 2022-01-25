Near Miss of the Day 704: Two abreast group close passed by impatient driver who almost hits front rider

Today's Near Miss of the Day will probably be familiar to any of you who regularly head out into the lanes with a club or group of mates. You are riding two abreast, as is perfectly safe and allowed, when an impatient driver just has to get past.

In this case Oxford Cycling Club, who also sent us NMOTD 682, were on the receiving end of a close pass back during the balmy September late summer.

Dave Nash tells us the driver sounded his horn as he sped past, almost brushing the arm of the lead rider, and members of the group are certain the pass was intentionally close.

Thames Valley Police sent the driver involved a letter of advice, providing guidance in line with the Highway Code.

Dave told us he was pleasantly surprised by Thames Valley Police's response to "a couple of suggestions we offered", and that assurances were made that 'Rule 66' of the Highway Code, detailing cyclists' rights to ride two abreast would be included in future letters.

"The club also had the opportunity to impress upon Thames Valley Police the catastrophic consequences if one or more of the cyclists in the group had moved to the right to avoid a pothole or detritus on the road," Dave told us.

"We are hopeful that motorists cautioned for close passes by TVP will, in future, be advised that their actions could have resulted in serious bodily harm or worse, especially if the cyclists had deviated from their line of travel."

