This stunning Cervélo R3 is currently being raffled off in aid of The Pace Centre and Movember

This custom painted Cervélo R3 (size 54) frame has been painted by endurance cyclist Chris Hall of Zero Lemon with some friends and and finished by Gun Control Custom Paint to provide a clean and professional finish to the bike, and now it’s being raffled off to raise money for two charities: The Pace Centre and Movember Foundation.

The Cervélo R3 (size 54) has been built up with the Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset which Chris used when riding 107 miles every day of the Tour de France in 2020 and comes equipped with a set of Parcours carbon rims wrapped in Schwalbe One Pro tyres.

This is the second year running Chris Hall came over to Gun Control for help with painting a special bike to raffled off in aid of The Pace Centre and Movember.

Chris raised over £30k with the bike he painted last year and so together they set out to top this…

Gun Control explains how they went about creating the stunning finish: “Chris suggested he wanted to ‘throw’ paint at this year’s bike, we couldn’t resist suggesting we get some friends involved to have a bit of fun in the process.

“The party-paint was a home-made concoction made with Stuart Semple’s super bright Pink and Blue water based pigments. Nice and safe, but loads of colour.

“The frame was hung at an angle that would help the paint run off in a logical direction and a motor from a disco ball got it spinning. Guests were asked to fire sponges at it till it was caked.

“There was a lot of work to be done to make it work permanently, and look good. Sam [of Gun Control] had to spend days physically removing any relief from the painted substrate with a surgical scalpel blade, one tiny bump at a time.

“Once as flat as possible, Sam then applied several layers of 2k lacquer to lock it all in and preserve it for its new owner.”

How to enter?

A £10 donation to either the Movember page (here) or The Pace Centre (here) gives you one entry into the raffle. You get to choose where you’d like your £10 donation to go and then this is sent directly to the charity.

You can enter as many times as you like - there is no limit to the amount of entries you can put in.

Entries close on 31 January and a winner will be selected at random and announced on 1 February.

Chris Hall will be sharing a video of the draw through his social media accounts.

If you are the winner, please reach out to Chris at @Chrishallrides or @ZeroLemon or he says he'll drop you a message via the contact details provided. You will have just one week to claim the prize.

“Movember and Pace do incredible work in helping transform and change people’s lives for the better and hopefully this bike will also help them to continue to do the incredible work they do but also help inspire someone to head out and take on their own challenges and adventures on it,” Chris says.

Movember focuses on men’s mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer, raising funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programmes that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives.

The Pace Centre is a school dedicated to transforming the lives of children up to the age of 18 with motor disorders such as cerebral palsy.

Just in case you missed the links above, to enter you have to make a £10 donation to the The Pace Centre page here or the Movemeber page here.