Amateur cyclist insists he was "completely unaware" he'd gatecrashed Omloop Het Nieuwsblad — as organiser criticises Muur "stunt"; Pub fills car park with bike racks; How to keep up with Wout; Podium beer skills; A very steep climb + more on the live blog

This was the moment the front of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad's men's race crossed the top of the Muur van Geraardsbergen, cheered on by the vociferous Belgian support, small gaps all over the place forged by the double-digit cobbled savageness...

Leaders heading over the Muur! pic.twitter.com/LkCEkQm8mc — Jamie Banjo (@jamie_and_bikes) February 24, 2024

A short while later, but unfortunately seemingly not on film anywhere — except for one photo taken by Nieuwsblad (the newspaper that sponsors the race), specifically by photographer Peter Malaise — a lone rider passed the chapel ahead of another group containing Luke Rowe and Gianni Moscon.

'Strange,' some of the crowd must surely have thought. The rider wasn't wearing an obvious kit of any team competing but did have a number on the back of his bike. Perhaps a more obscure national champion?

Nope, a gatecrasher...

Local amateur rides up the Muur during the Omloop, says he was running late, rushed to the race, was allowed on the course and didn't realise he was between groups of racers https://t.co/GisMtVb1mK (🇳🇱) — the Inner Ring (@inrng) February 26, 2024

The Belgian newspaper managed to track down 20-year-old amateur rider Jaro Spitaels after noticing that in Malaise's photograph his race number (36) was the wrong colour and in fact should have been with Intermarché-Circus-Wanty's Mike Teunissen. A frame sticker visible with Spitaels' name gave the game away, although the amateur rider, who says he was simply "late" to watch the race, insists we was "completely unaware" his tardiness had ended with him in the middle of the race...

"I was completely unaware that I was on course until I reached the top of the Muur," he told the newspaper. "I had left too late, so I knew it was going to be close, but when I entered the course at the Geraardsbergen hospital, I asked the officer if I could still continue. He said that was possible.

"I never saw a rider, motorcycle or racing car, so I never noticed anything.

I only realised that something was wrong when I got all the way to the top and saw all the support cars on the road ready to take part in the race. Then I thought: Shit, riders must have already passed here…"

He then pulled over at the roadside and saw the backmarkers pass.

Flanders Classics, the race's organiser, has taken a pretty dim view, calling it a "stunt" and appearing to disbelieve the accident account.

"It is a shame to hear that some people feel called to pull a stunt," a spokesperson said. "By doing so you not only endanger the safety of the race, but also your own. The fact that the sport is practised on public roads makes the race vulnerable. That is why it is nice that in almost all cases we can count on everyone: signallers, law enforcement, emergency services and the public."

Some have asked: why would an amateur rider have a race number attached to the back of their bike? Is that not the clue this was a deliberate act of deception? According to Spitaels it is just a memento of his last race and he always has it on his bike... fair play for getting up the Muur without blowing your cover that you're not one of the world's most elite cyclists... I reckon we'd all get caught pretty quick on that front...