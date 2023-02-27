Matej Mohorič's Garmin stolen after Kuurne–Brussels–Kuurne, tells thief to keep device... just "please send today's file over"; Nick Ferrari and LBC talk cyclists; Behind the scenes of Pidcock's flying descent; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

We get sent many a press release here at road.cc — new products, event announcements, pro cycling teams celebrating their GC rider's 9th place at UAE Tour — so much so that most just don't make the cut... not this one...
And while I'm not entirely sure we're the target audience for the news there's now a petition asking for councils to be required to remove LTNs and "underused bike lanes that lack public support", we'll happily share the fact it is limping along on 2,000 signatures.
David Tarsh, the petition's promoter, claims "these traffic schemes are the worst kind of greenwash, reminiscent of George Orwell’s 1984; there’s a 'safer cycle pathway' that is more dangerous, low-traffic neighbourhoods that increase congestion, and extension of a clean air zone that will make a negligible improvement in air quality.
"The hidden agenda is an extortion racket based on demonising motorists and exploiting them for cash, under the cover of claiming to save the planet. The consequences are social division, economic damage, removal of liberty and discrimination against the least fortunate. They are counterproductive and the way they have been introduced is deeply corrupt."
The full petition info is here, but you might prefer to read one of these:
> Police urge against scrapping low traffic neighbourhood, saying it reduces crime
> Levels of motor traffic nearly halved within London LTNs, new study finds
> London Conservative group accused of scaremongering over anti-LTN video
> Analysis shows nearly a third of low-traffic neighbourhoods have been scrapped
> Low-traffic neighbourhoods encourage a quarter of Hackney’s residents to cycle more, poll finds