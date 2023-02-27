Matej Mohorič's Garmin stolen after Kuurne–Brussels–Kuurne, tells thief to keep device... just "please send today's file over"; Nick Ferrari and LBC talk cyclists; Behind the scenes of Pidcock's flying descent; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

As if the blow of being swallowed up by the bunch at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and bumped into third by Jumbo Visma's Classics dominance at Kuurne–Brussels–Kuurne wasn't enough disappointment for Opening Weekend, Matej Mohorič's Garmin was stolen after yesterday's race.

In typical pro rider fashion, when the kit is free and the numbers everything, the Slovenian took to Twitter... not to ask for his device back (no, the thief can keep that) just please send the race file over...

Whoever stole my garmin off my bike today after the finish, you can keep the device, but please send me today's file over 🙏😁 — Matej Mohoric (@matmohoric) February 26, 2023

Like any good whodunnit a list of suspects was quickly drawn up, including teammate Damiano Caruso accusing Sonny Colbrelli and an accusation compatriot Jan Tratnik might be involved.

Anyway, thankfully Dan Lloyd was on hand to save the day...

If I can't get mine that would probably be the closest thing I can get, so I'll please take that 🤣🤣👊 — Matej Mohoric (@matmohoric) February 26, 2023

The situation also raised such philosophical questions as... if a KOM falls in a Classic, but nobody on Strava gets to see it, did it really happen?

That might indeed be correct 🤣 — Matej Mohoric (@matmohoric) February 26, 2023

Watches are not aero enough 🤣 — Matej Mohoric (@matmohoric) February 26, 2023

Mohorič will be hoping for more luck for the remainder of his spring campaign where he hopes to build on last year's San Remo success and top tens at E3, Gent-Wevelgem and Paris-Roubaix. Based on his strength this weekend we wouldn't be surprised to see the 28-year-old bag another big one in 2023.

Not that we have any inside info... like, I don't know... his numbers from yesterday...