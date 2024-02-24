Jail for hit-and-run driver who killed cyclist while racing another car

A hit-and-run driver who was racing another car when he crashed into and killed a cyclist has been sent to prison for 12 years and six months after being convicted by a jury at the Old Bailey of causing death by dangerous driving.

Cyclist Stewart Grainger was killed when Muniir Ali hit him head-on as he overtook the car he had been racing on Mitcham Road, Croydon, at around 3am on 30 May 2022, reports the London Evening Standard.

Ali, aged 31 and from Thornton Heath, who handed himself into police later on that day, claimed at his trial that a friend had been driving his BMW 118 Sport at the time.

The court was told that Ali was travelling at 40mph, in excess of the 30mph speed limit on the road where the fatal crash, which was recorded by CCTV cameras as well as Mr Grainger’s helmet camera, happened.

According to Sarah Morris, prosecuting, the footage showed that Ali’s driving was “racing or competitive.”

However, he continued to insist that a friend had been driving the car, claiming that he had consumed alcohol at an event to celebrate passing exams as part of his training to be a train driver.

Defending Ali, who pleaded guilty to failure to stop at the scene and failure to report the incident, Roy Headlam insisted that his client was “sorry and remorseful” and that he was aware that “nothing I say on his behalf will make up for the loss the family of Mr Grainger has faced.”

But sentencing him to prison and banning him from driving for seven years following his eventual release, Judge Alexia Durran said: “It was not a pure accident, it was a deliberate and flagrant piece of dangerous driving in which you killed a entirely innocent man.”

She said that Mr Grainger’s helmet camera “clearly showed you driving straight at him,” adding, “his last moments would have been those of sheer terror.”

In a victim impact statement, Mr Grainger’s wife, Tracey, said: “You chose to get into your car, you chose to drive over the speed limit, you chose to overtake and drive on the wrong side of the road and you chose not to stop.

“Your choices led to you killing my partner, my soulmate, my best friend, my future.

“Your choices led to you killing a dad, grandad, uncle, work colleague and friend.

“From that moment on you made the choice that changed my life in so many ways,” she added.