Live blog

What’s that blocking the cycle lane? A rental bike company’s truck…; #GetYourWiggleOff: Fallout from the Mike Ashley’s WiggleCRC buyout; CPA accused of not standing up to Lefevere’s “bullying”; UCI launches campaign to stop betting + more on the live blog

The weekend is almost here, and so is Omloop… Quick! Get your daily dose of cycling news on the road.cc live blog with Adwitiya before he turns it into a Biniam hype train
Thu, Feb 22, 2024 10:08
28
What’s that blocking the cycle lane? A rental bike company’s truck…; #GetYourWiggleOff: Fallout from the Mike Ashley’s WiggleCRC buyout; CPA accused of not standing up to Lefevere’s “bullying”; UCI launches campaign to stop betting + more on the live blogTruck dropping off hire bikes at rental station blocking cycle lane, Dublin
09:42
What’s that blocking the cycle lane now? Oh, it’s a rental bike company’s truck…
Blocked cycle lane, Dublin

The roulette of what’s blocking the cycle lane continues on the road.cc live blog, and today it lands on... *drumroll* Oh no, a rental bike company's truck!

The video shared by Dublin cyclist Oisín Ó hAlmhain on Twitter shows him cycling along a bike lane next to a Dublin Bikes stand, the station for rental bikes in the city.

But lo and behold, from what it looks like, the operators dropping off new bikes at the station decided to ignore the empty parking area just a few metres up ahead and park smack in the middle of the cycle lane.

In the video, Ó hAlmhain and another cyclist are clearly forced to go off the bike lane and dip into the sea of traffic nearby. As he goes past, Ó hAlmhain asks one of the operators of the truck: “Would you not use the empty parking space instead of blocking the lane here?”

The operator is not amused and first says that there’s “nowhere to park”, and then follows up with: “We have the right to park.”

Ó hAlmhain captioned the video with: “Said there was someone parked in the empty parking spaces beside the @dublinbikes2go station and that he was entitled to block the cycle lane anyway.”

This truck joins the hall of fame list of inanimate objects blocking the cycle lane over the years at road.cc, including parked cars (duh), Amazon delivery van (twice!), and most recently… hundreds of tonnes of sugar beet?

> The sequel nobody asked for — bike lane Amazon van is back

The scourge of drivers feeling entitled to park in cycle lanes probably reached its zenith last month, when our favourite Don Valley's Tory MP Nick Fletcher (previously known for touting 15-minute conspiracy theories and calling on the government to reverse the trend of introducing “disastrous” cycle lanes) decided to launch a tirade on “unloved” cycle lanes — by posting photos of drivers blocking them.

I don’t know if I’m more fatigued by bloated Hollywood sequels, or these uncalled for bike lane blocking iterations showing up one after another…

10:57
Wiggle and Chain Reaction logos
#GetYourWiggleOff: Fallout from Mike Ashley’s possible WiggleCRC buyout leaves former employees dismayed and looking for jobs

If you somehow missed this huge news that has the potential change the shape of the UK’s cycling industry in the years to come, Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group – which owns fellow online cycling retailers Evans Cycles and ProBikeKit — appears set to complete its purchase of the company, according to information sources have provided to road.cc.

And from what we understand, this move is the likely catalyst for this latest wave of job cuts, with several employees appearing to confirm the news on LinkedIn, with one now former staff member writing that the “administrators have closed the shutters”.

> Mike Ashley set to take over Wiggle Chain Reaction as administrators “close the shutters” amid mass redundancies, sources suggest

As the news has spread since yesterday evening, with more and more employees being informed of their redundancies, LinkedIn has flooded with posts from employees disappointed at the turn of events and looking for new opportunities.

Jenny Goodley, former brand development manager at WiggleCRC wrote: “Nobody wants to hear the news they’ve been made redundant two weeks into their maternity leave, but here we are. Wiggle Chain Reaction has been a part of my life for nearly 10 years and to hear that the journey has come to an end is gutting.

“Starting as one of the first Trading Assistants and working through multiple roles and promotions it has given me a truly incredible career. But what I am most sad about is the people. They are truly the best, most dedicated and hardworking teams I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with and to think I won’t see them all again is what’s truly upsetting.”

Ben White, another employee laid off from the company said: “What a sad way for the Wiggle/Chain Reaction story to end. After over 8 years with the business, yesterday was my last day. Not the way any of us wanted to go, not the way any of us expected to go.”

Wiggle down

And this little anecdote from Sean Igoe, our own head of video partnerships at F-At Digital, shining a light on the people and stories behind Wiggle: “An extremely tough day for the Wiggle/CRC staff today, sad news for the staff today. I have watched the Wiggle brand with interest over the last 25 years or so, the journey and growth was incredible.

“I'll never forget it was the late 90s I was working at Future Publishing on the sales team for MBUK magazine. I received a call from a chap called Mitch Dall (top fella) who had just launched a website called Wiggle with his partner Harvey. He was asking for prices on a 1/2 page. I of course quoted rate card (ah print - the good old days) and he booked a 6 series if my memory serves me correctly. I used to enjoy my visits to Portsmouth for a bite to eat with Mitch and it was amazing to see the company grow over the years. Happy memories.

“Hope all the staff find new roles soon, fingers crossed for you all.”

Meanwhile, here are some comments on the road.cc readers:

quiff: “Oh great. Soon to be another outlet for Karrimor, Muddy Fox et al then.”

jaymack: “Whenever Capitalism seems to have eaten itself there's always someone left to pick over the bones; arise Mr. Ashley”

Over on Facebook, Fraser Wilson believed that “surely the Monopolies Commission will have something to say on Mick Ashley taking it over?”, while Sean Dowden chimed: “Wiggle and Evans owned by the same person? That’s the end of them then.”

17:16
Safety works on "optical illusion" cycle lane imminent after more than 100 trip incidents
Keynsham cycle lane (Facebook)

The cycle lane which was the subject of Jacob Rees-Mogg's second-favourite pastime (second only to taste-testing milk) is getting a makeover...

Bath and North East Somerset Council has announced that safety works on the now-famous "optical illusion" cycle lane, which has caused an estimated number of trip victims in excess of 100, will be undertaken as soon as the weather allows.

Read more: > Safety works on "optical illusion" cycle lane imminent after more than 100 trip incidents

16:36
UCI sign (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
UCI launches campaign to "prevent manipulation" in cycling through betting

The UCI has launched a campaign today aimed at ensuring that cycling remains fair and there's no "compeition manipulation", especially through sports betting and as such.

The Fair Cycling campaign is set to raise awareness about all forms of competition manipulation, which is any arrangement aimed at an improper alteration of the result of a cycling event, removing the unpredictable nature of our sport with the goal of obtaining a benefit.

The UCI said: "Cycling must remain free from any such manipulation so that athletes can be confident they are taking part in competitions where the rules will be observed and where their aim is to do their best. Through this vast campaign, the UCI issues a reminder that we all have a responsibility to protect our sport and the integrity of cycling competitions in line with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Code of conduct."

The organisation added that taking part in IOC's Integrity Betting Intelligence System (IBIS) allows for the exchange of information on potential competition manipulation, particularly concerning sports betting, with the aim of preventing any such activity at UCI World Championships. The UCI also added that it encourages everyone to educate themselves on this topic and learn how to handle different situations in order to protect themselves and cycling.

UCI President David Lappartient said: “The UCI’s Cycling Integrity programme is dedicated to ensuring our sport is safe, clean and fair. Ten months after launching our campaign to protect individuals in cycling, we are now highlighting the importance of guaranteeing cycling competitions are fair. There is no place in our sport for any form of competition manipulation and we must be true to our sport. Everybody must be sure that the best athlete on the day is the winner. This is essential for the credibility of our sport.

15:53
How it started vs how it's going: Tadej Pogačar edition
14:59
🚨New road.cc podcast klaxon: “Our sport will wither and die if we refuse these sponsors”: Sportswashing and pro cycling’s carbon footprint discussed, plus LTNs vs dodgy data on the road.cc Podcast
road.cc podcast episode 71 lead image

In episode 71 of the road.cc Podcast, we’ve got two great guests and two compelling topics to discuss… namely sportswashing and low traffic neighbourhoods

 

> “Our sport will wither and die if we refuse these sponsors”: Sportswashing and pro cycling’s carbon footprint discussed, plus LTNs vs dodgy data on the road.cc Podcast

13:58
"I had cyclists telling me I was a disgrace for saying my helmet saved my life": Dan Walker recalls helmet backlash after being knocked off bike by driver
Dan Walker (Twitter/Dan Walker)

It is one year on from the collision caused by a driver that knocked Dan Walker off his bike and left him unconscious for 25 minutes, hospitalised with facial injuries and "glad to be alive". Unbeknown to the TV and radio presenter, his subsequent social media post thanking the helmet he was wearing that "saved my life" and advising others "if you're on a bike — get one on your head" would cause one of the great episodes in the well-trodden helmet safety debate path.

Now, 12 months on and looking back at the collision and aftermath, Walker explained to The Times newspaper how he did not ask the police to pursue charges against the driver as "we all make mistakes, don't we?"

> "I had cyclists telling me I was a disgrace for saying my helmet saved my life": Dan Walker recalls helmet backlash after being knocked off bike by driver

12:57
Chloe Hosking, 2020 Women's Tour Down Under (Zac Williams/SWpix)
The pro cycling drama continues, as Chloe Hosking blames CPA for not standing up for Julian Alaphilippe after Patrick Lefevere's comments (and Adam Hansen hits back)

We are two sleeps away from the first classic of the season, anticipation is running high in the peloton as to who will take the first win at the Flemish cobbles, and fans are rubbing their hands at the thought of good ol' racing...

But wait, the cycling gods have another script planned for us, because with all this off-road drama going on, I feel I'm losing grip of my focus! 

In case you missed our old friend Patrick Lefevere's comments about Julian Alaphilippe, let me run it back for you. The controversial Quick-Step boss   accused two-time world champion of "too much partying" and "too much alcohol", adding that in November he told one of his star riders that "if you mess up one more time, I'll fire you on the spot".

And adding to the already fiery allegations, Lefevere added that he believed the explanation for Alaphilippe's lack of results last year is his partying, as well as suggested "Julian is seriously under the spell of Marion [Rousse, his partner]".

Goodness me, that's not going to do down well at the dinner table is it?

> Patrick Lefevere accuses Julian Alaphilippe of "too much partying and alcohol", says he threatened to fire two-time world champion "on the spot" if "you mess up one more time"

Julian Alaphilippe (Zac Williams/SWpix)

Julian Alaphilippe (Zac Williams/SWpix)

Well, Rousse hit back promptly at Lefevere, releasing a response on social media aiming to address the shocking claims made by him without much basis to a rapturous applause from fans.

But it seems that the dominoes toppled by Lefevere's now-usual clickbaity remarks haven't seen the end yet, with riders' union president Adam Hansen also getting involved after Lidl-Trek Australian pro cyclist Chloe Hosking took shots at the CPA.

Hosking claimed that the CPA shouldn't have stayed silent about Lefevere's comments about Alaphilippe, referring to it as a case of "workplace bulluying". She's now also posted an "example statement" on her blog, that the CPA should have actually released defending him.

"The unique, institutionalised nature of professional sport makes it difficult for athletes to report bullying behaviour," she wrote. "The authoritarian character of sport can lead to abusive and coercive environments, significantly impacting the athletes ability to report and address the issue."

Hosking further brought up the recent instance of Israel Premier-Tech owner Sylvan Adams' comments criticising Chris Froome for not being "absolutely value for money".

She added: "The recent public outburst by Patrick Lefevere, where he attacked Julian Alaphilippe in the media, was unprofessional. A senior staff member within a professional setting is mistreating someone at work, which can lead to a detrimental impact on their mental and emotional well-being. This is workplace bullying.

"These remarks by Mr Lefevere are unacceptable and they violate the fundamental principles of respect and dignity, undermining a healthy and collaborative work environment. Behaviour like Mr Lefevere’s causes emotional and psychological harm. It impacts an athletes ability to perform optimally and contributes to work related stress. Should Mr Alaphilippe wish to take legal action against Mr Lefevere and Soudal Quick-Step for bullying at work we will support him in this endeavour."

Chloe Hosking, Commonwealth women's road race 2018 (Alex Whitehead/SWpix)

Chloe Hosking, Commonwealth women's road race 2018 (Alex Whitehead/SWpix)

The story doesn't end here. Adam Hansen responded to the tweet with some interesting tone and choice of words for the 2018 Commonwealth Games women's road race winner.

Hansen wrote: "Thank you very much for your help, Chloe. I actually had 2 journalists reach out to me and explain that Chloe is once again attacking the CPA, asking what is her problem? I told them not to worry about you, we have our job and she has hers.

"However, it's very nice you would like answers and maybe other people too. However, we don't work for you or other people on Social Media. We work for the riders. We have reached out regarding this case personally and like all cases that are related to the private life of a cyclist, we don't want to add fuel to the fire. Exactly what you are doing by keeping this in the public eye to district cyclist from their difficult jobs. The last thing a cyclist wants to hear people on twitter fighting about them.

"On cases like this, we follow the riders wishes, not yours."

I'll let you all make of this as you will...

11:58
Is this the hero NYC needed?
11:35
From the wild 'Badlands' to the pristine Tuscan countryside: here's how to find the best gravel riding in Spain and Italy
StradeBianche2

> From the wild 'Badlands' to the pristine Tuscan countryside: here's how to find the best gravel riding in Spain and Italy

11:32
11:07
While we're at it...

Here's another edition of "Why cyclists don't use bike lanes". Will the sequels ever stop?

10:09
Cargo bike company Babboe stops sales and tells customers to “immediately stop” riding their bikes due to faulty frames – after “lying” about defects
Babboe City

Dutch cargo bike company Babboe has brought a temporary halt to sales of its entire range, after a number of its frames were found to have manufacturing errors, amid accusations of a cover up by the brand to hide the faults from customers.

Last week, an investigation into the cargo bike company found that Babboe knew about the defective frames but had failed to report them to the regulator despite being required to do so by law, even going so far as to instruct staff to “make up stories” to customers.

Now, a week later Babboe appears to have finally acknowledged the authority’s findings, halting sales of its entire range and instructing customers who own the affected models, the frames of which are subject to manufacturing errors and welding defects, to “immediately” stop riding their cargo bike, as the company prepares for a recall.

Read more: > Cargo bike company Babboe stops sales and tells customers to “immediately stop” riding their bikes due to faulty frames – after “lying” about defects

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Avatar
brooksby | 1 hour ago
3 likes

Mayor says 21-mile cycleway alongside HS2 route a ‘no-brainer’ for West Midlands

Andy Street has asked HS2 Ltd to keep haul tracks for path linking Birmingham and Coventry

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/feb/22/mayor-says-21-mile-cycle...

Quote:

In a letter seen exclusively by the Guardian, Andy Street, the mayor of the West Midlands, wrote to the government-owned HS2 Ltd this week asking that it keeps haul roads and maintenance tracks alongside the rail route for conversion to a future cycleway, rather than dismantling them. Street said that he has the backing of all local authorities along the route to connect these paths with local roads, along with a plan to fund it, and said the plans will “maximise HS2’s benefits for the region”.

Avatar
ROOTminus1 replied to brooksby | 1 hour ago
1 like

As much as I can remember, wasn't that one of the selling points for the project way back at the beginning when it was only going to cost ~£40bn for the full London to t' North!
I don't know if/when it got officially dropped from the project scope, but surely a fresh layer of tarmac on top of the roadways is doing to be cheaper than the cost to rip up and return to nature hundreds of miles of access roads

Avatar
brooksby replied to ROOTminus1 | 47 min ago
1 like

ROOTminus1 wrote:

As much as I can remember, wasn't that one of the selling points for the project way back at the beginning

Yes it was, but then they decided to junk that provision because it would cost them too much money, IIRC.

Like how they originally promised to put new bridges or tunnels to allow people to cross from one side of the railway to the other without having to go fifty miles out of their way, where the new line bisected all sorts of country roads…

Avatar
Hirsute | 4 hours ago
10 likes

gazza biker on twitter

"My ebike tyres are terrible on mud, so I waited for him to move his van for me. This is a shared use path for pedestrians and cyclists. There is no mention of motor vehicles on the blue sign."

//pbs.twimg.com/media/GG4imVLXcAA_uyc?format=jpg&name=small)

Cue loads of comments about just go round, use the road, snowflake.

None of the negative commentators seemed to think there is a problem with driving and parking on the pavement - it's totally normal.

None could see the author was making a wider point about wheelchair users, buggies, prams. I despair really.

I also get fed up with people near me putting 2 wheels on the pavement. Has no effect on a single vehicle passing, doesn't allow 2 vehicles to pass but does obstruct and damage the pavement.

Avatar
wtjs replied to Hirsute | 4 hours ago
6 likes

There's not much of a parking problem in Garstang because drivers can park where they like, including on the single lane one-way High Street so that buses can't get through at all. The yummy mummies outside the High School with engines running are the most obvious villains (villainous daddies also available)

Avatar
quiff replied to Hirsute | 4 hours ago
5 likes

Hirsute wrote:

I also get fed up with people near me putting 2 wheels on the pavement. Has no effect on a single vehicle passing, doesn't allow 2 vehicles to pass but does obstruct and damage the pavement.

And also doesn't mean (as many of them seem to think) that they are suddenly not parked on double yellows. 

Avatar
wycombewheeler replied to Hirsute | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Hirsute wrote:

I also get fed up with people near me putting 2 wheels on the pavement. Has no effect on a single vehicle passing, doesn't allow 2 vehicles to pass but does obstruct and damage the pavement.

Mandatory response for single yellow yellow, double yellow line means all wheels on the pavement.

Avatar
wtjs replied to Hirsute | 22 min ago
1 like

I also get fed up with people near me putting 2 wheels on the pavement. Has no effect on a single vehicle passing, doesn't allow 2 vehicles to pass but does obstruct and damage the pavement

Pfff! Any police can ignore that- it takes real professionals to ignore vehicles without MOT doing it. I know that will be the response to today's offence because LC ignored SF17 YAG driving around without MOT on 25.1.23

Avatar
brooksby | 5 hours ago
3 likes

'Optical illusion' cycle lane in Keynsham to be fixed

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-somerset-68359304

Quote:

…under the work, the solid white line which demarks the edge of cycle lane will be replaced with a broken line, to better delineate it from the kerb.

The work follows a road safety report, which recommended the installation of double yellow line markings adjacent to the kerb between the cycle lane and carriageway, to provide an additional cue to pedestrians as they crossed the highway.

Am I being cynical if I raise the point that a broken white line will make it an advisory cycle lane rather than a mandatory one, so all the motorists can start parking on it?

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to brooksby | 5 hours ago
0 likes

This bugs me a bit - yet more visual clutter.  (It's like the arms race with brighter lights / daylight running lights / reflectives / hi-vis "to be seen" - ultimately just costs resources but the only rational move for an individual is "see them and / or raise them").

I have paid this one a quick visit (not on bike) and ... yeah, if people are falling over they're falling over.  There's still a part of me that was thinking "can't see how I'd have a problem here".  But then I had specifically gone there to pay attention to it.

Avatar
quiff replied to chrisonabike | 4 hours ago
2 likes

chrisonabike wrote:

I have paid this one a quick visit (not on bike) and ... yeah, if people are falling over they're falling over.  There's still a part of me that was thinking "can't see how I'd have a problem here".  But then I had specifically gone there to pay attention to it.

Try as I might, I still haven't managed to trip over any of the orcas that were apparently causing mass injuries in my neck of the woods. 

Avatar
Hirsute replied to brooksby | 5 hours ago
3 likes

I don't think it matters either way as there is supposed to be some technicality about mandatory cycle lanes recently constructed. Basically they didn't update the regs properly so it's not an offence to use them if built after 201x.
I'm sure it will be all fixed along with the review of traffic laws and pavement parking consultation.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Hirsute | 4 hours ago
1 like

Cycling UK wrote:

It is illegal to park in mandatory cycle lanes (ie cycle lanes with an unbroken white line) built before 2016, but under changes in traffic sign guidelines, it is legal to park in mandatory cycle lanes built after 2016, unless there's a double yellow line or similar road markings indicating no parking.

However, there is nothing to tell the difference between lanes built before and after 2016: they look the same. This causes danger for people cycling and confusion for those driving.

From Cycling UK here, another article here.  There was an opportunity to get this fixed in Scotland but of course that was voted down...

Avatar
wycombewheeler replied to brooksby | 4 hours ago
1 like

brooksby wrote:

'Optical illusion' cycle lane in Keynsham to be fixed

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-somerset-68359304

Quote:

…under the work, the solid white line which demarks the edge of cycle lane will be replaced with a broken line, to better delineate it from the kerb.

The work follows a road safety report, which recommended the installation of double yellow line markings adjacent to the kerb between the cycle lane and carriageway, to provide an additional cue to pedestrians as they crossed the highway.

Am I being cynical if I raise the point that a broken white line will make it an advisory cycle lane rather than a mandatory one, so all the motorists can start parking on it?

double yellow lines (and single yellow lines) apply to everything; road, cycle lane and pavement. Parking on the pavement (or cycle lane) is not a legal "hack" to avoid parking fines. Although you would think that it was from a quick tour of my town.

Avatar
brooksby replied to wycombewheeler | 4 hours ago
1 like

wycombewheeler wrote:

double yellow lines (and single yellow lines) apply to everything; road, cycle lane and pavement. Parking on the pavement (or cycle lane) is not a legal "hack" to avoid parking fines. Although you would think that it was from a quick tour of my town.

ANY town, to be honest…

Avatar
mitsky | 5 hours ago
0 likes

Adwitiya

You've quoted from Twitter/X (this entry uses correct wording):
"When there is one, invariably a car will park itself in the lane. Nothing to do with the driver, of course…"

But also write, with incorrect wording:
"Oh, it’s a parked truck dropping off rental share bikes ..."
"Oh no, a truck delivering share bikes!"

http://rc-rg.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/3331869633536303/
 

Avatar
ktache | 6 hours ago
4 likes

Of course they can park there blocking the Dublin cycle lane:
BOLAS, (and flashing light bar)

But did anyone else notice the size and protection given to the hire/docking area. Bollards ahoy!

Avatar
Mr Hoopdriver replied to ktache | 4 hours ago
1 like

Excuse my ignorance but BOLAS ?

I've never seen it used anywhere but on this forum, I presume it has something to do with flashing amber hazard warning lights - but what's the etymology ?

 

Avatar
Hirsute replied to Mr Hoopdriver | 4 hours ago
5 likes

I think ktache came up with it

Blinking Orange Lights of Absolution  (s for plural ?)

Avatar
ktache replied to Hirsute | 3 hours ago
3 likes

I didn't unfortunately, wish I had.
And I can't remember who did.
I think it's brilliant.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to ktache | 2 hours ago
4 likes

ktache wrote:

I didn't unfortunately, wish I had. And I can't remember who did. I think it's brilliant.

IIRC it was the much-missed Captain Badger who came up with BOLAs.

Avatar
ktache replied to Rendel Harris | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Your photographic memory again.

Avatar
I love my bike replied to ktache | 1 hour ago
2 likes

In my head, despite what drivers may think, it's BOLOS.

Blinking Orange Lights Of Shame.

Avatar
Pub bike | 4 hours ago
4 likes

Cars parking in the cycle path is a regular occurrence on Priory Lane.  Other vehicles have to move into the opposite lane to pass them anyway so why don't they just park in the road?

 

Avatar
brooksby replied to Pub bike | 5 hours ago
6 likes

The drivers are pretending that they're being considerate to other road users*.

 

*Just not to anyone wanting to use the footway or cycle path…

Avatar
mattw replied to Pub bike | 1 hour ago
0 likes

That's a narrow pavement there, if it's the one N of Richmond Park.

Isn't it also a 20mph zone?

Ashley Neal did a recent video about it devil.

Avatar
mattw | 7 hours ago
3 likes

Do trucks have a right to park in cycle lanes in Dublin to unload?

AFAICS it is yes for 30 minutes to unload in a non-mandatory cycle track, no if it is a mandatory cycle track.

I think the solid white line makes it mandatory, so cycles and electric wheelchairs only - therefore it is probably BS from the driver.

Parking

No driver may park a vehicle in a mandatory cycle track.
A driver may park in a non-mandatory cycle track for up to 30 minutes, but only if they are loading or unloading their vehicle and there is no alternative parking available.
Remember the basic duty of care and do not obstruct a cycle track.
If a driver parks their vehicle in a cycle track that operates for only some of the day (shown on an information plate under the cycle track sign), they must move the vehicle by the time the next operating period starts.
If there is no information plate, it means the cycle track operates all the time and no parking is allowed.
p192 of the Rules of the Road
https://www.garda.ie/en/crime/traffic-matters/rules_of_the_road.pdf

Avatar
ChrisB200SX replied to mattw | 6 hours ago
0 likes

I don't know the finer details of Irish Law, but I would be very suprised if they have a right to park on the public highway, let alone in a cycle lane.

There are human rights, rights to light, right to a fair trial, right to a private life and such, but a right to park... I doubt it.

