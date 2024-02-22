What’s that blocking the cycle lane? A rental bike company’s truck…; #GetYourWiggleOff: Fallout from the Mike Ashley’s WiggleCRC buyout; CPA accused of not standing up to Lefevere’s “bullying”; UCI launches campaign to stop betting + more on the live blog

We are two sleeps away from the first classic of the season, anticipation is running high in the peloton as to who will take the first win at the Flemish cobbles, and fans are rubbing their hands at the thought of good ol' racing...

But wait, the cycling gods have another script planned for us, because with all this off-road drama going on, I feel I'm losing grip of my focus!

In case you missed our old friend Patrick Lefevere's comments about Julian Alaphilippe, let me run it back for you. The controversial Quick-Step boss accused two-time world champion of "too much partying" and "too much alcohol", adding that in November he told one of his star riders that "if you mess up one more time, I'll fire you on the spot".

And adding to the already fiery allegations, Lefevere added that he believed the explanation for Alaphilippe's lack of results last year is his partying, as well as suggested "Julian is seriously under the spell of Marion [Rousse, his partner]".

Goodness me, that's not going to do down well at the dinner table is it?

> Patrick Lefevere accuses Julian Alaphilippe of "too much partying and alcohol", says he threatened to fire two-time world champion "on the spot" if "you mess up one more time"

Well, Rousse hit back promptly at Lefevere, releasing a response on social media aiming to address the shocking claims made by him without much basis to a rapturous applause from fans.

But it seems that the dominoes toppled by Lefevere's now-usual clickbaity remarks haven't seen the end yet, with riders' union president Adam Hansen also getting involved after Lidl-Trek Australian pro cyclist Chloe Hosking took shots at the CPA.

Hosking claimed that the CPA shouldn't have stayed silent about Lefevere's comments about Alaphilippe, referring to it as a case of "workplace bulluying". She's now also posted an "example statement" on her blog, that the CPA should have actually released defending him.

Yesterday, Patrick Lefevere made comments to the media about his employee, @alafpolak1. The @cpacycling should have made a statement defending their rider. They haven't, so I drafted one. Feel free to use it @HansenAdam. Read the full statement here: https://t.co/AfqCcYoCLN pic.twitter.com/Bo0M4Qgxpf — Chloe Hosking (@chloe_hosking) February 22, 2024

"The unique, institutionalised nature of professional sport makes it difficult for athletes to report bullying behaviour," she wrote. "The authoritarian character of sport can lead to abusive and coercive environments, significantly impacting the athletes ability to report and address the issue."

Hosking further brought up the recent instance of Israel Premier-Tech owner Sylvan Adams' comments criticising Chris Froome for not being "absolutely value for money".

She added: "The recent public outburst by Patrick Lefevere, where he attacked Julian Alaphilippe in the media, was unprofessional. A senior staff member within a professional setting is mistreating someone at work, which can lead to a detrimental impact on their mental and emotional well-being. This is workplace bullying.

"These remarks by Mr Lefevere are unacceptable and they violate the fundamental principles of respect and dignity, undermining a healthy and collaborative work environment. Behaviour like Mr Lefevere’s causes emotional and psychological harm. It impacts an athletes ability to perform optimally and contributes to work related stress. Should Mr Alaphilippe wish to take legal action against Mr Lefevere and Soudal Quick-Step for bullying at work we will support him in this endeavour."

The story doesn't end here. Adam Hansen responded to the tweet with some interesting tone and choice of words for the 2018 Commonwealth Games women's road race winner.

Thank you very much for your help, Chloe. I actually had 2 journalists reach out to me and explain that Chloe is once again attacking the CPA, asking what is her problem? I told them not to worry about you, we have our job and she has hers. However, it's very nice you would like… — Adam Hansen (@HansenAdam) February 22, 2024

Hansen wrote: "Thank you very much for your help, Chloe. I actually had 2 journalists reach out to me and explain that Chloe is once again attacking the CPA, asking what is her problem? I told them not to worry about you, we have our job and she has hers.

"However, it's very nice you would like answers and maybe other people too. However, we don't work for you or other people on Social Media. We work for the riders. We have reached out regarding this case personally and like all cases that are related to the private life of a cyclist, we don't want to add fuel to the fire. Exactly what you are doing by keeping this in the public eye to district cyclist from their difficult jobs. The last thing a cyclist wants to hear people on twitter fighting about them.

"On cases like this, we follow the riders wishes, not yours."

I'll let you all make of this as you will...