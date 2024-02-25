Simplon claims its Pride II is still the fastest bike on earth – and this custom version certainly looks the part

"If it looks fast it must be fast right?" Ccache – an Australian premium bike shop – typed on its Instagram post showcasing this bespoke Simplon Pride II aero road bike. The bike itself here isn't particularly new, the Pride II was introduced already three years ago and it continues to claim it's the "fastest UCI-compliant road racing bike in the world". But we've taken a little look at what this aero bike is all about, in its popping colourway.

Simplon has focused on making the Pride its most aerodynamic bike for quite a few years now – our very own Tony did a video about the Pride in 2017. The Pride II is the updated version of the bike, and little has remained the same from the earlier model. The Pride II boasts an ever more advanced carbon frame (with a claimed weight of 1,210g), and the fully built bikes claim to weigh anything from 7.5kg upwards. Despite that being a relatively lightweight bike, this is not to be mistaken for a climbing bike.

In 2021, Simplon said the Pride II broke all wind tunnel records, beating the likes of Cannondale SystemSix Hi-Mod, Canyon Aeroad 2018 and Trek Madone SLR 9. How it would fare against the 2024 models has not been tested, so we can't confirm it'd be still quite as fast against the modern competition, but it's fair to believe that the bike is still pretty fast - perhaps faster than the Cervelo S5 which it bears a lot of aesthetic resemblance to.

The frame boasts minimal air resistance with its drag-optimised tube shapes and the bike is said to make a highly efficient use of the sail effect for maximum propulsion (forward movement). For amateur riders the benefits of all this are likely very marginal, but at top speeds over long-distance rides, those benefits compound even at medium speed.

> Best aero road bikes 2024 — wind-cheating bikes with an extra turn of speed

As with any modern aero bike, the Pride II of course comes with a custom-designed, proprietary cockpit.The setup neatly (and excruciatingly, if you're a mechanic) hides away all cables and this of course further adds to the aero gains. It is, however, not one-piece like many of the ones seen on 2024 road bikes are, but instead consists of two parts meaning it's easier to tailor for individual riders' needs. There are four options for the flat aero base bar (from 38cm to 44cm), as well as three stem rise heights. In essence, the system allows for 15mm of reach adjustment with each combo.

And a little bit about the Ccache build here... the custom bike is built with a SRAM Force rear mech with Ceramic speed cage and Force shifters, and a dinner-plate-sized SRAM TT chainring attached to a SRAM Red chainset with a Quorc powermeter. There is zero bartape to be seen because… well we don't know why. To save weight?

The deep-section wheels are clad with GP5000 TT TR tyres and the bike is finished with white Look pedals, Selle Italia Boost SLR saddle and a white bottlecage.

The Simplon Pride II currently retails for 6,399€ (£5,500) and though we don't have the exact price for this specific build, it's likely more than the stock versions from Simplon.

Is it too colourful for your taste? Let us know in the comments below and make sure to also check out our past Bike at Bedtime features!