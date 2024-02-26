Win! We've got three pairs of Van Rysel road cycling shoes worth £169.99 to give away

It's competition time once again! For the latest big road.cc prize draw, our UK-based readers have three chances to win a brand new pair of Van Rysel's RCR cycling shoes worth £169.99 a pair. All you have to do is fill the form out at the bottom of this page and sign up for a free Decathlon membership* to be in with a shout.

It won't be long before those days start to lengthen out and the evenings get a little bit lighter, signalling the start of spring and a summer of cycling beyond. What better way to enjoy your riding than with a shiny new pair of kicks? And even better, what if they were a pair of Van Rysel's latest performance road shoes?

Van Rysel is in the WorldTour now, in case you hadn't heard, and is supplying French outfit Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale with all their bikes and kit for 2024. These RCR carbon-soled shoes come with the seal of approval from professional rider Nans Peters, a stage winner at the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, who helped with their development. Let's face it, if they're good enough for him, they're more than good enough for you or me!

The RCR, which is short for racer, is the "best performing shoe in the Van Rysel range", the brand says, and it is "designed to satisfy the most demanding riders, competitors and enthusiasts alike".

Winners can choose their fantastic prize in black or white, and they are compatible with a wide range of cleats and pedals, from Shimano SPD-SL to Look Keo, Speedplay and TIME. Weighing 290g in size nine, the RCRs feature a newly engineered carbon sole that "saves weight and delivers increased stiffness compared to the precedent model".

With a Van Rysel stiffness rating of 12/12, it's the stiffest offering in the range, but also has an improved fit as a result of a widened toe box area, a supple yet strong reinforced mesh upper, and HABU's closure system for a "precise, locked in feel".

All those performance features of course mean very little without comfort, Van Rysel noting that the RCR balances tension to eliminate pressure hotspots, with the double HABU dials allowing users to fine tune their shoe's fit.

