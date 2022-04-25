"Single file you Lycra-clad t****" message vandalised on road sign; Tom Pidcock blames rival for causing terrifying crash; Non-fungible motors are now a thing; The real MVP of Liège; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Today's bingo comes courtesy of the 'residents of clacton speak up about what's happing [sic] to Clacton' (seems we've found who wrote that sign graffiti)...
Somehow, despite all the pressing issues in the world today, the simple post "Should cyclists be required to have insurance for riding on the roads, like motorists?" has racked up 27,000 comments, 14,000 likes and 435 shares. Clacton must be a huge place...
At least it gives us a great chance of a bingo full house...
So where to begin?
"Yes, especially holding up traffic by riding 2 a breast whilst chatting... annoying..."
Interestingly, the following answer features some almost identical language to today's main post of the day. Something on your mind? "Fecking ye..
And fined for not using cycle paths from tore roundabout to dingwall..lycra clad twats.."
Still needs a hyphen between Lycra (yeah, that needs to be a capital) and clad...
"Think they have more rights than the people who actually pay road tax and insurance to be on the road, and with the new law/highway code for them..... pffftttt a joke"
"And a registration number"
"And get off the pavements"
"Yes, especially now they have more rights on the road than motor vehicles"
"Yes, they should have the bike registered and insured, plus do a proficiency test. If they are so vulnerable, then they should be made to wear specified high-vis plus lights and follow the rules to the letter, just like every other road user. Don't ask the Motorists to make allowances for every Numpty out there. Well done to the few who do it properly."
"Hell yes. And cycle license plates."
Genuine question...why are so many so annoyed by someone riding a bicycle?