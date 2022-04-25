"Single file you Lycra-clad t****" message vandalised on road sign; Tom Pidcock blames rival for causing terrifying crash; Non-fungible motors are now a thing; The real MVP of Liège; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

TotalEnergies rider Jérémy Cabot has defended himself in the face of comments from Tom Pidcock and Romain Bardet about the cause of yesterday's Liège-Bastogne-Liège crash, which saw world champion Julian Alaphilippe taken to hospital with a punctured lung and multiple fractures.

Cabot said his actions were not intentionally dangerous, tweeting: "In addition to the physical pain, I now read comments that are unpleasant at best and completely untrue at worst.

"A rider pushed behind me, while I was sitting on the far right of the road in the wheel of the Bora-Hansgrohe riders, there was no room for two in this place, my wheel hit that of the rider in front of me, no time to brake… And chaos… In a quarter of a second.

"I have never taken ill-considered risks. My teammates, my TotalEnergies team and the people close to me know how much time I spend at the back of the pack to avoid the dangers… I've never been a hothead. I'm never the last to brake. Never."

Cabot's comments come after Pidcock told media at the finish line that a rider from the French team had risked everyone's life on the descent.

Bardet replied to Cabot's tweet to clarify his position: "Jérémy found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time, far be it from me to pass judgment on who was responsible for the fall, the waves, the speed, the road surface. I'm really sorry that my post was confusing, good luck man."