news
Live blog

Cycling Mikey claims texting motorist assaulted him; plant with the Pidcocks; do lower speed limits make you feel safer? + more on the live blog

It’s Thursday on the live blog! And after Dan’s storming lead-out yesterday, Ryan Mallon will be hoping he doesn’t get boxed in during the final sprints of the week…
Thu, Jan 13, 2022 09:34
15
11:21
30mph sign (licensed CC BY 2.0 on Flickr by Michael Coghlan)
Do lower speed limits make you feel safer on the roads?

Last month Shetland Islands Council initiated a trial lowering the speed limits of roads south of the island’s only town Lerwick by 10mph.

The aim of the trial, which is to last 18 months and will see a number of roads reduced from a 60mph limit to 50mph, is to assess the impact lower speed limits have on the use of active travel.

The council’s environment and transport committee chairman Ryan Thompson said that “only then will be see if these reductions have made any significant difference.

“Shetland has seen a substantial increase in active travel during the Covid pandemic, so it would be wrong not to do everything we can to encourage this.”

However, Lerwick Community Council chairman Jim Anderson told a meeting this week that he was not convinced that lowering the speed limit would encourage people to walk or cycle more.

Anderson also said that new cycling infrastructure was impractical unless “a lot of money was stumped up”, a stance which was criticised by a fellow councillor as “depressingly unambitious.”

What do you think? Do lower speed limits actually make you feel safer when cycling on the roads?

10:43
Plant with the Pidcocks

 He may be used to pulling up trees when he’s racing, but off the bike Tom Pidcock has pledged to plant them.

Way back in October 2019 (remember then? That’s about four lifetimes ago…), Pidcock raised £4,000 by selling off his old kit.

He planned to use the money to plant as many trees as possible in a bid to offset his carbon emissions accrued during the racing season.

In December 2019 his mum and girlfriend planted 250 trees at the cyclo-park in Gravesend. Tom was told by his coach, however, that he couldn’t help out with the planting due to the threat of injury. Typical cyclists, eh? Maybe some of you could use that excuse when you’re asked to bring the tree down from the attic next Christmas…

Anyway, Pidcock announced yesterday that his family would be planting 500 more trees at the cyclo-park this Sunday, and called for volunteers to help out. So if you’re near Gravesend and free at the weekend, you can do your bit to nudge pro cycling’s environmental impact in the right direction.

Unfortunately Tom won’t be there – he has the small matter of an Ineos training camp on this week. Anything to get out of some work…

09:31
Cycling Mikey claims he was assaulted by texting motorist

Mike van Erp, better known by his online alter ego Cycling Mikey, has established himself over the past few years as the king of London’s helmet camera users.

Motivated by his experience as a teenager when his father was killed by a drunk driver, he has reported close to 1,000 law-breaking motorists to the police since 2006 and has proven a particular thorn in the side of those intent on using their phone while driving.

Mikey’s camera has even picked up a few famous scalps along the way, including ex-boxer Chris Eubank, film maker Guy Ritchie and footballer Frank Lampard (coming to a court near you soon).

However, last night it seems one driver – filmed while sending a WhatsApp behind the wheel – took exception to the two-wheeled videographer’s methods:

Luckily no damage was done to Mike’s camera, so hopefully the enraged driver will have his day in court. 

09:35
Is it Friday yet?

Anyone else’s Thursday morning feel like this? Just me?

Irish cyclo-cross championships (image credit - INPHO)

This particular photo, taken at last week’s Irish cyclo-cross championships, in many ways encapsulates the beautiful brutality of existence – that harsh, relentless but ultimately evocative give-and-take between man, machine and nature.

Or maybe it just tells us that cyclo-cross is really hard…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

