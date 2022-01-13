Cycling Mikey claims texting motorist assaulted him; plant with the Pidcocks; do lower speed limits make you feel safer? + more on the live blog

Last month Shetland Islands Council initiated a trial lowering the speed limits of roads south of the island’s only town Lerwick by 10mph.

The aim of the trial, which is to last 18 months and will see a number of roads reduced from a 60mph limit to 50mph, is to assess the impact lower speed limits have on the use of active travel.

The council’s environment and transport committee chairman Ryan Thompson said that “only then will be see if these reductions have made any significant difference.

“Shetland has seen a substantial increase in active travel during the Covid pandemic, so it would be wrong not to do everything we can to encourage this.”

However, Lerwick Community Council chairman Jim Anderson told a meeting this week that he was not convinced that lowering the speed limit would encourage people to walk or cycle more.

Anderson also said that new cycling infrastructure was impractical unless “a lot of money was stumped up”, a stance which was criticised by a fellow councillor as “depressingly unambitious.”

What do you think? Do lower speed limits actually make you feel safer when cycling on the roads?