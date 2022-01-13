Cycling Mikey claims texting motorist assaulted him; plant with the Pidcocks; do lower speed limits make you feel safer? + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
No I shouldn't need to use an us v them language. You are correct that some people are twats whatever mode of transport they have. But from my view...
Which interestingly highlighted this, I suppose it had to happen eventually, at least it was the driver stuck not the car for once... https://www...
Most of the time the ASLs work ok in London. I use them a lot. Most drivers now seem to understand what they are. When I'm on my motorbike I stay...
I'm not sure I'd agree the agency drove the brief, unless theres evidence TfL got something they didnt expect, the issue was everyone got what they...
I haven't found that at all. I had previous 500s and I'm sure the buttons worked just the same.
Most of my winter riding is off road , so the 100% Brisker glove is fantastic and Galibier make an Ardennes winter glove which is a perfect...
I get that, and it was a bit tounge in cheek, and I do have sympathy for the circumstances that these people get them selves into. But I do not...
It did seem a truffle over the top.
Unless you're Thomas de Gendt.
The bridges over side junctions seem to be an after-thought on the Birmingham canals. That is built in the minor not major route so that going...