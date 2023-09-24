Teens who allegedly filmed themselves killing cyclist now accused of trying to kill second bike rider

There have been further developments in the police investigation into the death of a retired police chief who was killed in a hit-and-run in Las Vegas last month. Earlier this week disturbing footage emerged online of the alleged incident, with police since arresting the passenger of the vehicle involved who is believed to have filmed the video.

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, have now been named, with investigators suggesting that the pair had also attempted to murder a second cyclist. Sources told 8 News Now that the alleged second incident also happened during their two-hour crime spree on the morning of August 14.

Ayala and Keys, who were previously unnamed due to their age, are accused of deliberately hitting and killing Andreas Probst, a 64-year-old who was killed while cycling in Las Vegas that morning. Video footage of the incident showed two occupants laughing as one could be heard saying "yeah, hit his ass" seconds before the collision.

Afterwards, someone is heard saying "he got knocked out" before another voice adds "get out of here".

The older suspect, Ayala, was arrested in the hours after the incident and is facing 18 charges, including murder, attempted murder, battery with use of a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident, and numerous separate larceny and burglary charges.

Police appealed for information about the vehicle's passenger, with 16-year-old Keys arrested this week and appearing alongside Ayala at court in Las Vegas.

When officers arrested Ayala they allegedly discovered the shocking footage on his mobile phone. It is now being reported that they also found a video of a second incident, showing a driver deliberately hitting another cyclist.

When he was arrested, police body camera footage showed Ayala telling officers, he will "be out in 30 days, I'll bet you [...] hit-and-run — slap on the wrist". He was 17 at the time of the incident and his mother this week told reporters that she "doesn't know" if her son can be forgiven for the alleged crimes.

"I don't know why he did this. I don't know if God can forgive this," she said.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters outside court: "Both these defendants will be charged with open murder, attempted murder and many other related charges."

The Associated Press reports that under Nevada law the pair cannot face the death penalty if they are convicted. The maximum sentence for a person convicted of murder in an adult court, but that took place before they were 18, is 20 years to life in prison.

