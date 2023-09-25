Confirmed: AG2R Citroën will ride Decathlon's Van Rysel bikes in 2024, plus more details + pics of all new road racers

Earlier this year there was speculation that AG2R Citroën, the French cycling team, would bid farewell to current bike sponsor BMC to ride Decathlon's Van Rysel bikes for the 2024 season. We spotted the new Van Rysel RCR bikes on the Decathlon website last week, and it was confirmed to road.cc at Sea Otter Europe that AG2R will indeed be using the RCR - and almost certainly the RCR Pro model - from next year.

Last week, we noticed a sneaky promotional video of the new RCR (which stands for 'racer') road bike range, and Van Rysel officially announced the launch of the RCR Pro on its Instagram account last Friday.

The RCR has a strong aero focus and there are two carbon layups, the RCR Pro and RCR. The RCR Pro is the top-tier model and the lighter of the two, with the frame expected to weigh 790g, whereas the RCR frame is said to weigh 830g.

AG2R will undoubtedly opt for the Pro version next season, which Van Rysel says is designed for winning races by "combining aerodynamics, lightness and stiffness."

While the sporting goods giant hasn't been associated with the World Tour for a generation, this won't be the first time we've seen a bike from Decathlon in the pro peloton. Back in the early 2000s, Jaan Kirsipuu, riding for the AG2R team, secured a Tour de France stage victory while riding a Decathlon Penta Pro.

If this is indeed the bike they'll be riding, then it means that Campagnolo may no longer be represented in the World Tour peloton for the first time since 2012. Another big change for the AG2R team next year is that Citroën will not continue as a sponsor in 2024.

There will be two tiers of the RCR frameset, the RCR Pro and the RCR. The RCR Pro will be available with SRAM Red AXS or Shimano Ultegra Di2, and the RCR is available with SRAM Force AXS or SRAM Rival AXS.

One model is currently listed on the Decathlon UK site, the RCR Rival AXS, which is priced at £4,299.99. More build options are expected to be coming soon, and there is already an RCR Pro with SRAM Rival listed on the Spanish Decathlon website.

A full UK price list and release dates for the RCR Pro are expected to follow soon.

The bikes are equipped with Deda and Fizik finishing kit, and a rather respectable overall spec, especially when you consider that their pricing is significantly less than the figures associated with some of the very best road bikes in today's market.

Here's the full spec list (with prices mostly in euros for now):

RCR Pro Red AXS Power - €8,500

Frame: RCR Pro

Groupset: SRAM Red

Wheels: Zipp 454 NSW

Tyres: Michelin Power Cup

Handlebar: Deda Superzero RS

Stem: Deda Superbox EVO

Saddle: Fizik Argo

RCR Pro Ultegra Di2 - €5,500

Frame: RCR Pro

Groupset: Shimano Ultegra Di2

Wheels: Shimano Ultegra C36

Tyres: Michelin Power Cup

Handlebar: Deda Superzero RS

Stem: Deda Superbox EVO

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Weight: 7.2kg in M

RCR Force AXS Power - €4,800 (£4,300 on UK site)

Frame: RCR

Groupset: SRAM Force AXS

Wheels: Zipp 404 Firecrest

Tyres: Michelin Power Cup

Handlebar: Deda Superzero RS

Stem: Deda Superbox EVO

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Weight: 7.6 kg in size M

RCR Rival AXS Power - €4,200

Frame: RCR

Groupset: SRAM Rival AXS

Wheels: Zipp 303s

Tyres: Michelin Power Cup

Handlebar: Deda Superzero RS

Stem: Deda Superbox EVO

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Weight: 8.1kg in M

For more information head to Decathlon's website.