Cargo bike courier rubbishes Bath Conservatives' claim about delivering up steep hills + more on the live blog

If there was ever a need to prove that some people in Bath have literally no idea of how most of us live our lives, this quote proves it. https://t.co/Ho4BVcImDv — Bath Conservatives (@BathCA) August 23, 2021

If you're going to claim its impossible or impractical to transport your business and supplies by cargo bike in a hilly city like Bath...it's probably not a good idea to dispute the fact with a business that has been doing it for five years.

Bath Conservatives did exactly that and were all too happy to jump in when a Twitter user suggested businesses should ditch their vans and cycle supplies into the Clean Air Zone to avoid charges. They said the idea showed how some in Bath have "literally no idea" how others live.

Anyway, this is where Three Bags Full cargo bikes stepped in to share an article about a London plumber who does 95 per cent of his business by cargo bike. This went down well...

In West London. Mostly very flat, and a compact market. Good for him. Suggest you don’t propose this to plumbers, electricians, joiners, roofers, scaffolders, builders etc trying to serve customers across Bath, Bristol, Somerset and Wiltshire. — Bath Conservatives (@BathCA) August 24, 2021

https://t.co/XcfaG15Qrp Pardon me? Last time I looked the Bath CAZ was in the centre of Bath. Not Bristol, Or Wiltshire. Or Somerset. We've been running an electric cargo bike delivery service in Bath for 5 years. Carrying heavy loads up and down Bath's many hills very ... — Three Bags Full (@Threebagsfullco) August 24, 2021

Nice of Three Bags Full to keep the 'we've been doing it for five years' ace up their sleeve until Bath Conservatives had committed to making themselves look silly...