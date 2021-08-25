Support road.cc

Cargo bike courier rubbishes Bath Conservatives' claim about delivering up steep hills + more on the live blog

Happy Wednesday folks, Dan Alexander is here for your middle of the week live blog dose
Wed, Aug 25, 2021 09:09
Bathwick Hill Bath (Wikimedia commons/Photo by DAVID ILIFF. License: CC BY-SA 3.0)
08:01
Cargo bike courier rubbishes Bath Conservatives' claim about delivering up steep hills

If you're going to claim its impossible or impractical to transport your business and supplies by cargo bike in a hilly city like Bath...it's probably not a good idea to dispute the fact with a business that has been doing it for five years. 

Bath Conservatives did exactly that and were all too happy to jump in when a Twitter user suggested businesses should ditch their vans and cycle supplies into the Clean Air Zone to avoid charges. They said the idea showed how some in Bath have "literally no idea" how others live.

Anyway, this is where Three Bags Full cargo bikes stepped in to share an article about a London plumber who does 95 per cent of his business by cargo bike. This went down well...

Nice of Three Bags Full to keep the 'we've been doing it for five years' ace up their sleeve until Bath Conservatives had committed to making themselves look silly... 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

