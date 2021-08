Dangerous bike lane bollard; Rapha limited edition jersey listed for £105,000 on Ebay; Unpre-bear-ed cyclist's frightening grizzly encounter; How well do you know the Highway Code?; Aero gains; New 150-mile Cornwall cycle route + more on the live blog

Officials from Alberta Parks in Canada have issued a warning for the area after a cyclist was charged at by a grizzly bear. The rider was cycling along the Smith Dorrien Highway near Buller Pond when he heard a thumping and huffing sound behind him.

"He looked over his shoulder and saw a grizzly bear running behind him at close range – within two metres," Greg Part, spokesperson for AEP told RMOToday. "The cyclist sprinted on his bike and used a downhill section to gain distance. The bear gave up the chase and retreated into the woods." Unbearlievable.

The park officials reminded cyclists to carry bear spray and try to be aware of your surroundings when in bear country. Experts from Bow Valley WildSmart say higher speeds can actually increase the probability of a surprise encounter.

"The fact is that most cyclists are fast and quiet, and when you’re quick and quiet, that’s a potential for a disaster, for running into bears," said Nick de Ruyter, WildSmart’s program director. "You don’t want to surprise wildlife, particularly bears, and by doing these things like making noise, you’re not necessarily preventing those encounters, but you’re reducing the chance of surprising a bear." Now there's a proper excuse not to sort your creaky bottom bracket out...