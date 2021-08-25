Near Miss of the Day 628: Motorist drives straight across cyclist at roundabout

A driver pulling out straight in front of a cyclist on a roundabout and carrying on regardless despite the rider’s shouts features in the latest video in our Near Miss of the Day feature.
The incident happened yesterday afternoon at the West Bar Roundabout in Sheffield – which Simon, the road.cc reader who shot the footage, described as the Wild West Bar in the title to the YouTube video.
He told us: “Despite the fact he saw me and I was in front of the lane before he arrived at the Give Way line, he pulled out regardless.”
