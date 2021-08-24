Vuelta Stage 10: Michael Storer wins again, Primoz Roglic crashes

Michael Storer of Team DSM has won his second stage of the Vuelta a Espana, attacking on today’s late climb to clinch Stage 10 in Rincon de la Vitoria from the breaqk as racing resumed following yesterday’s rest day.

There was late drama among the overall contenders as defending champion Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma attacked but crashed on the final descent, on a day when he ceded the red jersey to a member of the day's break, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert's Odd Christian Eiking.

Roglic, who earlier this year abandoned the Tour de France due to injuries picked up in a crash on Stage 3, seemed to lose his back wheel as he pushed hard on today's lare descebr but did not appear to sustain any serious injury.

Storer, part of a 31-man break that eventually got clear on the 191km stage from Roquetas del Mar, had a lead of around 30 seconds over his closest pursuer as he headed over the summit of the day’s main climb, the Category 2 Puerto de Almacher, crested with 17km to go.

He crossed the finish line 22 seconds ahead of a group led home by Mauri Vansevenant of Deceuninck-Quick Step, and which also contained Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert's Christian Eiking, who becomes the new race leader.