Vuelta Stage 11: Magnus Cort caught as Primoz Roglic takes win

Odd Christian Eiking retains overall lead following tough finish
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Aug 25, 2021 16:47
Primoz Roglic, seeking his third successive overall victory at the Vuelta, has taken his seventh career stage at the Spanish Grand Tour today, catching breakaway rider Magnus Cort of EF Education-Nippo just a couple of hundred metres from the line following a tough finish in Valdepenas de Jaen.

The Slovenian’s closest realistic overall challenger, Enric Mas of Movistar, finished second on the 133.6km stage from Antequera, with his team mate Miguel Angel Lopez third.

Odd Christian Eiking of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert retains the overall lead, 58 seconds ahead of Guillaume Martin of Cofidis, with Roglic – seemingly suffering no serious consequences from his crash yesterday – a further 58 seconds back in third place.

