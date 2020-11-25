Support road.cc

'We are all accountable for our driving': Royal Parks Police apologise for driving in cycle lane; That first bike ride feeling + more on the live blog

We're halfway through the week and Dan Alexander is here for all your live blog needs...
Wed, Nov 25, 2020 09:05
Royal Parks Police (via Twitter)
09:14
That first bike ride feeling
08:55
Royal Parks Police apologise for driving in cycle lane

The phrase 'do as we say, not as we do' comes to mind with this one. Cyclists in Regent's Park found their progress halted by a van using the cycle lane. Worse still a Royal Parks Police van. Michael, who shared the picture on Twitter, wrote: "What hope is there? This Royal Parks Police van uses the mandatory cycle lane to avoid the motor queue. Demonstrating to other drivers that solid lines no longer mean what you thought they meant. We are grateful for the morning ticketing of parked cars but this is very poor."

The Royal Parks Police Twitter account responded: "Thank you for bringing this to our attention. This will be looked into by a supervising officer. We are all accountable for our driving."

In October the same police force were criticised for 'targeting' cyclists in Regent's Park.

Dan Alexander

