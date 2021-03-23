Fundraiser for cyclist who suffered severe brain injury after being hit by three motorists + more on the live blog

On March 9, Tom Harris was cycling along the A4174 near the Hambrook lights in Bristol when he was hit by a driver at speed. He was then hit by two more drivers after the initial collision. Tom was transported to hospital with a severe head trauma, was anaesthetised by the critical care team and underwent surgery to relieve the pressure on his brain. His family say they were preparing their last goodbyes.

Two weeks on after a successful surgery Tom remains in intensive care but is awake. For the first five days after the surgery he was under full sedation and on a ventilator but can now breathe on his own. The 20-year-old is unable to eat or drink and can only speak a few words.

The family say the crash means he will need to relearn many things he previously took for granted due to the severity of the brain injury and they are asking for donations to help Tom rebuild his life when he is eventually able to leave hospital.

Here's a link to the GoFundMe page if you want to donate...