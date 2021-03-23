Fundraiser for cyclist who suffered severe brain injury after being hit by three motorists + more on the live blog

- News
Best wishes to Tom for a full recovery....
I love wildlife but I hate dogs if that makes sense. Dogs are more part of the human world than nature (look at ridiculous breeds) and a lot seem...
Ah but they never registered the patent... SRAM lawyers have already lined up a fleet of Chinese whaling boats and plan on taking blubber in...
As an I.T. worker, it's amazing how often this works.
OP is referring to the Corsa Control tyres. I've been running these (28mm, tubeless) and they've been bulllet proof. Not the fastest - you want the...
You mean this one...
I was once in a similar situation. Didn't hit the van threatening me but I did swear like a lunatic. When I submitted the video to Avon and...
So Ben, which was the worst team you played for and why is it Birmingham City?
I bought a Genesis Equilibrium with full 105 for this sort of money and highly, highly recommend it. Don't forget about steel!
I’m on my second one of these , I really like them , the only important caveat is that both of them have had zip failures after around 13-14 months...