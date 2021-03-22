Drink At Your Desk Live! With special guest Ben Foster

- News
In today but went all climbers on the purist.
Look at David Arthur's channel on You Tube. He has done two video reviews of the Etape in the last three months (so it is the current model) and he...
I was involved in the campaign to get the bridge segergrated. Overall it's a good bridge rather than the awful Reading Bridge or George Street...
Cyclist positioned himself correctly in "primary" still didn't deter the idoit who overtook.
Depends on their stylist
I was irked by the "little rash" comment - would it have made if it had been a £50,000 car from Poland?
Coffee / Keyboard interface moment....
After last night's events, I think us Bristolians should recognise that the use of violins is not acceptable....
Kind of tie-dyed if you squint?
Mine too, but I can't fault David as my profile pic somehow came in upside-down!