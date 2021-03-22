Drink At Your Desk Live! With special guest Ben Foster

Offices. Remember them? With desks, and other people to talk to, and stuff? We've still got one, of course, but mostly you're in there on your own these days. Plus the roof has been leaking a bit and it smells of old socks. Anyway, I digress.

One of the best things about being in an office with other people was Drink at your desk Friday. Come 4pm (or 3:55pm if Liam was in) it was time to down tools and head to the fridge for a cold one. There was chat, and salted snacks. It was a great way to wind down the working week. We miss it. So, as a surrogate until we're all allowed to be drinking indoors together again, we're taking Drink at your desk online. We'll be live at 4pm this Friday on YouTube and Facebook, for a bit of chat and a cheeky half.

Each episode we'll get a special guest on. This Friday it's ex-England international and current Watford FC goalie Ben Foster, who's also on YouTube as The Cycling GK - check out his channel. We'll be talking about all things bike, and some things footy.

Want to get involved?

If you've got any questions for Ben, lob them in the comments below and we'll get through as much as we can in our allotted half hour. We're also running a Zwift Sprint Challenge: Ben's going to post a time and we're hoping to get one or two of you lovely lot to try and beat it live on the show, with the lure of a minor prize as bait. If you're up for it, let us know in the comments below and we'll get in touch! You'll need to be available on Friday, obviously... drinking while sprinting is optional, though.