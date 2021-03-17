BREAKING: Mark Cavendish crashes out at Nokere Koerse, teammate Jannik Steimle appears to suffer serious injury in separate incident

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Bike of the Year
Re: the fat bloke and Giant bike....
...
Love a bit of Ravman.. but anything that doesn't have a USB-C input should have a point deducted I reckon.
Given how often I am overtaken on my ride into school through a winding section of solid double whites on a slight downhill travelling at 25-30mph ...
A bit different this year for Milan-San Remo. Some one day races are going to be quite a bit of MVDP vs Ala vs WVA....it'll be all about the diffs...
Wow, thanks for the link HP
Good shout. I forgot you can mount is in any part of the chain.
Bin Laden on his way to work?
Thanks for all the helpful replies. It does look like ebay now (as of late 2020) has a way of confirming collection, to avoid "item not delivered"...
..or a derailleur hanger extender online (~£5-20 depending on provenance), but i'd give the SS/longer screw a go as suggested - more than likely...