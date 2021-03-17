Support road.cc

BREAKING: Mark Cavendish crashes out at Nokere Koerse, teammate Jannik Steimle appears to suffer serious injury in separate incident

Deceuninck-Quick-Step sprinter fell on the final cobbled sector of the Belgian semi-classic
by Dan Alexander
Wed, Mar 17, 2021 16:31
0

Mark Cavendish crashed out of contention on the final cobblestone sector of Belgian semi-classic Nokere Koerse this afternoon. In a separate crash minutes later, his teammate Jannik Steimle went down and appeared to be seriously injured at the side of the road. 

Deceuninck-Quick-Step says the sprinter still managed to finish the race on his spare bike after the fall six kilometres from the end. Cav's teammate Jannik Steimle suffered a serious-looking crash shortly after and according to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, the German has been taken to hospital.

After the chaos of the final kilometres, Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles' Ludovic Robeet held off the charging peloton to win on the short cobbled climb to the finish.

"He is back on a spare bike, but unfortunately Nokere Koerse is over for him," Deceuninck-Quick-Step confirmed before updating us with the news that the Manxman finished alongside Stijn Steels in 84th place, 5:50 behind the front group.

More to follow shortly.

