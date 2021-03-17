BREAKING: Mark Cavendish crashes out at Nokere Koerse, teammate Jannik Steimle appears to suffer serious injury in separate incident

Mark Cavendish crashed out of contention on the final cobblestone sector of Belgian semi-classic Nokere Koerse this afternoon. In a separate crash minutes later, his teammate Jannik Steimle went down and appeared to be seriously injured at the side of the road.

Hope he’s ok🙁did not look good😢 — René Sergerie (@ReneSergerie) March 17, 2021

Usually when a bad crash happens, I can’t focus on the rest of the race. Great win for Ludovic Robeet, but can’t stop thinking about Jannik Steimle. #NokereKoerse — Robyn (@robynjournalist) March 17, 2021

Deceuninck-Quick-Step says the sprinter still managed to finish the race on his spare bike after the fall six kilometres from the end. Cav's teammate Jannik Steimle suffered a serious-looking crash shortly after and according to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, the German has been taken to hospital.

After the chaos of the final kilometres, Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles' Ludovic Robeet held off the charging peloton to win on the short cobbled climb to the finish.

"He is back on a spare bike, but unfortunately Nokere Koerse is over for him," Deceuninck-Quick-Step confirmed before updating us with the news that the Manxman finished alongside Stijn Steels in 84th place, 5:50 behind the front group.

Ai! Nokere Koerse is voorbij voor Cavendish na val op 6km van het einde pic.twitter.com/kMHCNQVqv9 — Sporza 🚴 (@sporza_koers) March 17, 2021

