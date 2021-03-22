road.cc Recommends launches! New curated section and monthly YouTube show showcases the best products in cycling right now

Today sees the launch of our brand new road.cc Recommends section, an exciting new part of the site where you can browse all of the best cycling stuff in one place. Selected by our tech team each month and accompanied by a monthly show on our YouTube channel, there are no price points to be adhered to or quota when it comes to product categories... the only criteria is that every product chosen for road.cc Recommends is just really damn good!

Check out road.cc Recommends here

Since the early days of road.cc, our end-of-year awards such as Bike of the Year have grouped bikes, clothing, parts and accessories into categories and selected winners for each. We thought it was time for a big old shake-up, and a more useful way to tell you what the best cycling products are NOW, as opposed to months down the line when a lot could have changed... who knows, our top-rated groupset today could have been revamped with an extra cog or two by the end of the year such is the speed that cycling tech is progressing nowadays.

How it works is that each month, our tech team will select some cycling specialness to be given the road.cc Recommends badge of honour - not just based on high scores, but stuff that really stands out too. Every product we select will include a few words on why it's been chosen for road.cc Recommends, pricing info and links to buy plus a link to the original review.

road.cc Recommends will be a constantly evolving ship, so it will be populated with more gear every month when it comes to selection time and regularly refreshed and updated. What's more, this evolving list of the best products each month will also act as a shortlist for a road.cc Recommends at the end of the year, that will whittle the list down to the very best of the best.

As most of you will know we're more than just a website these days, so we'll also be producing a monthly show on our YouTube channel to run through our road.cc Recommends selections... showcasing all the stuff that's made the cut, but in moving picture form!

road.cc Recommends is dead easy to click through to on our homepage, so there's no need to bookmark or save the page whenever you fancy browsing our top picks. We hope you like it!