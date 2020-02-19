Shocking vid as bike thief threatens bystander with angle-grinder; Fuglsang starts 2020 with bang; RNIB says e-scooters ARE dangerous; TdF stage winner Mercado linked to burglaries; Kid 'doesn't want to ride any more' after hi-vis talk + more on the live

Our article yesterday - regarding a new report from the International Transport Forum that says concerns surrounding the safety of e-scooters are overemphasised - has prompted the Royal National Institute of the Blind (RNIB) to get in touch to warn of the dangers of e-scooters around blind and partially sighted people.

The RNIB's Policy and Campaigns Officer Zoe Courtney said in a statement: “E-scooters are dangerous for blind and partially sighted people as they are hard to hear and capable of reaching high speeds. The rise of silent vehicles such as e-scooters, but that also include electric and hybrid cars, is making it harder for people with sight loss to make independent journeys on foot as they are no longer able rely on sound to detect these vehicles.

“Despite it currently being illegal to do so, RNIB are aware of a rapid increase in recent months of e-scooters being driven on pavements and public walkways. Footways are vital for blind and partially sighted people to access transport hubs, essential services such as healthcare and education, and get to work. When footways become inaccessible, blind and partially sighted people lose their independence. Instead they must rely on expensive and polluting private hire vehicles to get around.

“If there is to be a change in the law relating to powered transporters, such as e-scooters, these safety concerns must first be fully addressed. We can only support the legalisation of powered transporters on public roads if the safety of blind and partially sighted people can be guaranteed.”

How do you think the safety concerns (if you think there are any) should be addressed? Do e-scooters need their own trademark noise so we know when they're coming through? Answers on a postcard, or in the comments below ideally...