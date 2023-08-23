Tom Pidcock gets a telling off from fans for launching himself off moving boat; Van Aert confirmed for Tour of Britain; Rat-running fears for LTN review; Philippe Gilbert's BIG day out; Old but gold — bike lane-blocking edition + more on the live blog

Peter Walker of the Guardian has penned a piece highlighting the concerns that quiet residential streets and housing estates risk being opened up as rat runs for drivers under the government's review of low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs).
The Department for Transport (DfT) is yet to say who will carry out the review, or when it will happen, but it was touted as part of Rishi Sunak's attack on "anti-motorist" policies.
> Transport Secretary calls for LTN review, blames "controversial" schemes for setting "people against each other"
But, Walker notes, the working definition for the review is any scheme where through-motor traffic is prevented by cameras or physical barriers, crucially, with no date of installation relevant, meaning some so-called 'LTNs' that have been in place for decades may also be up for being scrapped too.
"LTNs is just a shiny new name for a very long-established idea," Simon Munk, the head of campaigns for London Cycling Campaign said. "We've seen modal filtering since the advent of the motorcar. Pretty much every housing estate since the war was built on the principle of not allowing through traffic. Is there a cut-off date for any of this?
> "Huge cost": Repair bill tops £850,000 for councils fixing vandalised low-traffic neighbourhoods
"It's a culture war wedge issue, fomented by politicians who seemingly want to distract attention from bigger woes."
Tim Burns from Sustrans also asked for the government to show "greater understanding" that schemes have been around for years, many without contention, and have become an accepted part of communities.
