news
Live blog

Tom Pidcock gets a telling off from fans for launching himself off moving boat; Van Aert confirmed for Tour of Britain; Rat-running fears for LTN review; Philippe Gilbert's BIG day out; Old but gold — bike lane-blocking edition + more on the live blog

Last day of hot summer sun (according to the forecasters) and stuck at work? Join us on the Wednesday live blog where Dan Alexander will be counting down the hours until that evening bike ride
Wed, Aug 23, 2023 09:11
Tom Pidcock gets a telling off from fans for launching himself off moving boat; Van Aert confirmed for Tour of Britain; Rat-running fears for LTN review; Philippe Gilbert's BIG day out; Old but gold — bike lane-blocking edition + more on the live blogTom Pidcock boat (Instagram)
07:56
Tom Pidcock gets a telling off from fans for launching himself off moving boat — wait until they hear about his day job...

First off, who can blame Tom Pidcock for having some downtime after a year packed full of Classics, mountain biking, Tour de France prep, riding said Tour de France, and a XCO mountain bike world championship. 

But, such is life as an international superstar, uploading footage of your holiday activity to Instagram, including... *checks notes*... launching yourself off a boat moving at high speeds, is always going to leave you open to the party-pooping thoughts and warnings of your half a million followers. Click through to the vid second here...

 And while we enjoyed the person on Twitter who replied to a video of the footage saying it "looks safer than what he's doing for INEOS", a post complete with the replay of THAT Galibier descent at last year's Tour, it's hard to ignore the legions of people warning against a repeat of the boat-bombing incident...

"That's really dumb. Don't do that again"

"Your boss must s*** his pants when he sees what you get up too"

We also enjoyed the commenter who said it was an excellent way to get whiplash... "speaking from personal experience"... do as I say, not as I do. Join the club, Tom P... who hasn't done questionably dangerous things as a 24-year-old? At least nobody's asking why he wasn't wearing a (Red Bull-sponsored) helmet...

10:32
Old but gold

Tommy tells us this was back in 2020 in Balham, perfectly within the lines... 

10:26
What does a pro cyclist do post-retirement? Ride even further than they did as a pro, of course...

A week late on this one, but Phil Gil shared the pic of the Strava activity on his Twitter, hence us spotting it today...

 

Riding as close as possible to the border of Belgium's Liège province, as you do. 

"The course contained some passages in gravel to be as close as possible to the borders, so we alternated the bikes," Gilbert explained. "In the end, a little over 200 km in gravel and the rest on road bikes, with relays of maximum 10 minutes."

09:54
"LTNs is just a shiny new name for a very long-established idea": Rat-running fears for low-traffic neighbourhood review
Exeter LTN bollards (picture credit Devon County Council)

Peter Walker of the Guardian has penned a piece highlighting the concerns that quiet residential streets and housing estates risk being opened up as rat runs for drivers under the government's review of low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs).

The Department for Transport (DfT) is yet to say who will carry out the review, or when it will happen, but it was touted as part of Rishi Sunak's attack on "anti-motorist" policies.

> Transport Secretary calls for LTN review, blames "controversial" schemes for setting "people against each other" 

But, Walker notes, the working definition for the review is any scheme where through-motor traffic is prevented by cameras or physical barriers, crucially, with no date of installation relevant, meaning some so-called 'LTNs' that have been in place for decades may also be up for being scrapped too.

Railton LTN (picture credit TfL)

"LTNs is just a shiny new name for a very long-established idea," Simon Munk, the head of campaigns for London Cycling Campaign said. "We've seen modal filtering since the advent of the motorcar. Pretty much every housing estate since the war was built on the principle of not allowing through traffic. Is there a cut-off date for any of this?

> "Huge cost": Repair bill tops £850,000 for councils fixing vandalised low-traffic neighbourhoods

"It's a culture war wedge issue, fomented by politicians who seemingly want to distract attention from bigger woes."

Tim Burns from Sustrans also asked for the government to show "greater understanding" that schemes have been around for years, many without contention, and have become an accepted part of communities.

09:01
Wheelie good puncture solution
08:26
Wout van Aert: Coming to a town, city or A-road near you soon

People of Altrincham, Manchester, Wrexham, Goole, Beverley, Sherwood Forest, Newark-on-Trent, Felixstowe, Southend-on-Sea, Harlow, Tewkesbury, Gloucester, Margam Country Park and Caerphilly (and every location that made the route between!)... you're in luck.

Dan Alexander

