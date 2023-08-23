Tom Pidcock gets a telling off from fans for launching himself off moving boat; Van Aert confirmed for Tour of Britain; Rat-running fears for LTN review; Philippe Gilbert's BIG day out; Old but gold — bike lane-blocking edition + more on the live blog

First off, who can blame Tom Pidcock for having some downtime after a year packed full of Classics, mountain biking, Tour de France prep, riding said Tour de France, and a XCO mountain bike world championship.

But, such is life as an international superstar, uploading footage of your holiday activity to Instagram, including... *checks notes*... launching yourself off a boat moving at high speeds, is always going to leave you open to the party-pooping thoughts and warnings of your half a million followers. Click through to the vid second here...

And while we enjoyed the person on Twitter who replied to a video of the footage saying it "looks safer than what he's doing for INEOS", a post complete with the replay of THAT Galibier descent at last year's Tour, it's hard to ignore the legions of people warning against a repeat of the boat-bombing incident...

"That's really dumb. Don't do that again"

"Your boss must s*** his pants when he sees what you get up too"

Crazy thing to do. Something you learn if you're going to be around boats....don't dive off at full throttle. Getting sucked under with the prop and all is a risk. Here's one common type. Ineos needs up their insurance on Pidders.😎 pic.twitter.com/MEDfUsLVxh — Irene Rabinowitz 🇮🇱 (@irenerabinowitz) August 22, 2023

We also enjoyed the commenter who said it was an excellent way to get whiplash... "speaking from personal experience"... do as I say, not as I do. Join the club, Tom P... who hasn't done questionably dangerous things as a 24-year-old? At least nobody's asking why he wasn't wearing a (Red Bull-sponsored) helmet...